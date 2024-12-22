Tee Higgins Revealed a New Nickname For Joe Burrow’s After Incredible TD Pass
Joe Burrow threw an absolutely unbelievable touchdown pass to Tee Higgins during the Cincinnati Bengals' 24-6 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. Burrow was basically parallel with the ground when he somehow delivered a strike to Higgins in the end zone.
Everyone was understandably blown away by the pass, including his teammates. After the game Tee Higgin still seemed astonished by what he had seen. Asked about the play, Higgins delivered a NSFW answer that was kind of disparaging towards Burrow's beloved Batman.
"The one he threw to me, not because it's my touchdown. The motherf----- looked like Superman when he was throwing," said Higgins. "So i'm calling him Superman from this day forward. F--- Batman. Superman."
Earlier this month Burrow seemed supportive of the Bengals resigning Higgins during the offseason, but now that he's said F Batman, the quarterback might change his tune. This is certainly not the way to get a ride in the Batmobile.
The Bengals have won three straight games to climb back into the fringe of the playoff picture. It'd be a real shame if superheroes tore them apart now.