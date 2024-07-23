John Lynch Updates Where Brandon Aiyuk Stands Amid 49ers Star's Trade Request
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has requested a trade from the team, but it remains to be seen if his wish will be granted by the organization's front office.
Aiyuk reported for training camp on Tuesday despite his trade request, and the team continues to operate under the impression that the 26-year-old will be on the roster this coming season.
General manager John Lynch addressed reporters on Tuesday and outlined what the 49ers' intentions for Aiyuk were.
"Brandon's a big part of our team and we expect that he will be this year," Lynch said of Aiyuk's contract negotiations. He called it a "shame" that they were unable to reach an agreement during the offseason.
Lynch was then asked if he could give the same guarantee regarding Aiyuk's future in San Francisco that he did last year when Nick Bosa was holding out for a new deal.
"I did say that with Bosa, and I felt that way. I think, again, no absolutes there. We fully intend on Brandon being a Niner moving forward. We're always open to listen to things, but like I said, we expect Brandon to be an integral part of our team like he has been, and we're excited about that."
Lynch later added that there's no set timeline for Aiyuk's deal to get done.
Aiyuk has not been shy about his desire to receive a new contract or be traded, going as far as to name the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders as teams he would be interested in joining. Still, the 49ers appear determined to find a way to make things work.
Last season, Aiyuk enjoyed a career year, racking up 75 catches, 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. As of Tuesday, he is set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option worth $14.1 million.