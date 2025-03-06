Seahawks Reportedly 'Upset' About Timing of DK Metcalf Trade Request
DK Metcalf became the latest big wideout to hit the trade market this week as the Pro Bowl receiver demanded a trade from the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. The team, however, reportedly isn't very happy with the way he went about doing so.
ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson reported that Seattle is "upset" with Metcalf's trade demand coming out at the same time the franchise was celebrating the career of Tyler Lockett, the fan favorite released on Wednesday. That news broke hours before Metcalf's trade request leaked.
"The Seahawks are upset that news of Metcalf's trade request was leaked on a day the organization was celebrating Lockett's 10-year career in Seattle, a source told ESPN," Henderson wrote. "The source said the team will explore a Metcalf trade, adding, 'We will do what's best for the Seahawks.'"
There's never really a good time for one of the team's best players to request a trade. But it seems the Seahawks felt this was an especially bad time. Lockett was selected by Seattle in the 2015 NFL draft and has played in front of Seahawks fans ever since, establishing himself as one of the league's more productive and reliable receivers over the years. He was cut this week for cap space purposes and apparently the Seahawks wanted to give him a moment in the sun despite the unceremonious end to his time with the organization.
Time will tell if Metcalf's poor timing in the eyes of the team will affect any trade talks.