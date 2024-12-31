Jon Gruden Named as Surprise Candidate for This Year's NFL Head Coaching Cycle
As things stand there will be four open NFL head coaching positions entering the offseason and it wouldn't be surprising to see more open up as additional coaches are dismissed at the conclusion of disappointing 2024 campaigns. As with each cycle, there are a handful of popular candidates who will be considered favorites for those positions. This year, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel lead the pack in that regard.
On Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was asked to name a surprise candidate who could emerge alongside the Johnsons and Vrabels to compete for a head coach position this offseason. The insider delivered, reporting that multiple NFL teams are doing extensive research on none other than Jon Gruden and consider him a possibility for a coaching job this season. What's more, Gruden nearly got a job last offseason.
"Keep an eye on Jon Gruden," Pelissero said to Peter Schrager. "We have not seen Gruden on a full-time basis in the NFL since back in 2021, when he resigned after offensive emails were leaked to the media that he had sent while working as an analyst at ESPN. However, he has remained engaged. We saw him on the sidelines with the Bucs owners earlier this fall. We saw him with the Saints back in training camp last year. My understanding is, if he had wanted the Saints' offensive coordinator job last year, he could have had it. He ultimately decided he was not going to do that.
What I can tell you though, Peter, it's not to say for sure Jon Gruden will be back. But there are multiple teams who are doing extensive homework on Jon Gruden, the situation, him as a coach, him as a person. I would not be surprised at all if, in the coming weeks, you see Jon Gruden's name popping up interviewing for a head coaching job."
As Pelissero mentions above, Gruden was most recently head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He resigned in 2021 after it was revealed he used racist language in emails sent back in 2011. Since then, Gruden has become an online NFL content creator and recently joined Barstool Sports.
Gruden coached from 1998-2008 for the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before becoming an analyst for Monday Night Football, a position he held until 2018. Gruden was re-hired by the Raiders heading into the 2018 season, and he oversaw the franchise's move to Vegas before resigning. All-time, Gruden has a 117-112 head coaching record and won Super Bowl XXXVII.