Jordan Brand Drops Awesome Ad Celebrating Jalen Hurts Right After Super Bowl Victory
Jalen Hurts earned Super Bowl MVP honors for his work leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a revenge-soaked blowout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and Jordan Brand wasted no time capitalizing on the opportunity to drop an ad celebrating their superstar athlete.
The spot asks a lot of questions to the haters and doubters who said casted doubt on the quarterback's ascent to the top of the mountain—and make no mistake—there have been a fair share.
Hurts, who finished 17-of-22 for 221 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 71 yards, can put this behind him now and focus on the celebration.
He was gracious and humble in victory, taking every opportunity to shoutout his teammates and talk about the collective.
Now at age 26 he's etched his name into a hallowed and exclusive hall of those who have performed the best on the biggest stage in American sport. All of those questions have been answered by Hurts, the ultimate hero for the Eagles—a team who faced their own slew of questions and doubts along the way.