Jordan Love Confirms He Swapped Jerseys With Aaron Rodgers After Steelers-Packers
On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love reunited as they faced each other for the first time since Rodgers left Green Bay and Love took over as the Packers' starting quarterback.
In the lead-up to the game, both Rodgers and Love expressed interest in swapping jerseys with each other afterward. After the Packers earned a 35-25 win over the Steelers behind an exceptional three-touchdown performance from Love, the two quarterbacks met up on the field and Rodgers told Love, "Good game, brother. Love you, brother. Keep balling." They did not, however, swap jerseys on the field.
Love later confirmed Tuesday on the Up & Adams Show that he and Rodgers did end up swapping jerseys.
"I told him I needed that jersey. He said he'll send it in the locker room. We did jersey swap, sent them to each other's locker rooms," Love told Kay Adams. "I got that jersey, which is awesome. It's a really cool moment, definitely something that will be hanging on my wall. I'm grateful for that moment between us."
Both quarterbacks ended up sending jerseys to each other after the game. Unfortunately for Love, if he was sent Rodgers's throwback jersey, it wasn't exactly a beloved uniform choice.
Though Rodgers and Love were put in an awkward was position when the Packers drafted Love in the first round in 2020 while Rodgers was still the team's starter, the two developed a good relationship and have regularly supported each other since Rodgers departed Green Bay. Love has done a nice job so far in taking over for a four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion in Rodgers, while Rodgers is looking to close out what could be the last year of his career on a high note in Pittsburgh.