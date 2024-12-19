Josh Allen Had Sweet Message About Hailee Steinfeld’s Role in His MVP-Caliber Year
Can love turn you into an NFL MVP? Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is certainly putting that theory to the test.
Ever since his engagement to actress Hailee Steinfeld on Nov. 22, Allen has been positively incredible on the field. In the last three weeks alone, he has thrown for seven touchdowns, rushed for six, caught one, and thrown zero interceptions for a total of 852 passing yards and 168 rushing.
His performance will become stuff of legend, and he's currently the favorite to win 2024-25 MVP. And while his teammates have been quick to credit Steinfeld with the Wyoming export's success, we now know where Allen stands on the matter, too.
“She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best,” the quarterback told The Associated Press.
“I’m just playing this game, the same game that I’ve been playing since I was a little kid. And that’s kind of what it comes down to,” he continued. “What I get to do is really fun, and I want to have as much fun as possible.”
The Bills, who have already clinched the AFC East title, will meet the New England Patriots this Sunday at Highmark Stadium.