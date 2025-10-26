Kayvon Thibodeaux Summed Up Feelings on Missed Tush Push Fumble With Four Simple Words
Kayvon Thibodeaux was fuming after the Giants lost 38–20 to the Eagles on Sunday.
During the second quarter of Philadelphia's win over New York, a call by referees ignited controversy. With the Eagles up 14-7 and 12:57 left in the first half, Philly faced fourth-and-1 at New York's 11-yard line and opted to go for it. They ran their patented tush push and gained two yards, but Thibodeaux appeared to rip the ball out of quarterback Jalen Hurts's hands for a fumble. Officials wound up ruling the play was dead due to forward progress.
Here's video of the play:
That looks like a clear fumble, as the ball came out while Hurts was still moving. Unfortunately for the Giants, their challenge was denied.
Thibodeaux was asked about the play following the game. He said the refs have a hard job, but didn't like the explanation he was given. "He said they called the forward progress before he reached the ball out. So, sounds like some bulls--- to me."
After realizing he might be fined, Thibodeaux said, "Oh yeah, sorry. I mean, that was a great call by them."
"I ain't going to get fined, but the refs made their call,” Giants linebacker Brian Burns said after the game. “It is tricky. Two weeks ago, they allowed them to push the pile. And now, we stop the surge, and they blow the whistle quick. [Thibodeaux] had a heads-up play getting the ball out. I really feel like that should’ve been a turnover. It was a weird play, weird call.”
That was one play among many that didn't go New York's way on Sunday. They lost running back Cam Skattebo to a dislocated ankle, and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was knocked out of the game with a concussion after running into a teammate. On top of that, a 68-yard touchdown was wiped off the board thanks to a questionable pass interference call. Coach Brian Daboll was not happy about it.
The Giants are now 2-6 and continue to struggle. Those plays all made things even worse.