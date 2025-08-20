Kevin Stefanski Provides Update on Kenny Pickett Ahead of Browns' Final Preseason Game
Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury at the end of July, which hurt his chances of earning the Browns' starting quarterback role. That job was given to Joe Flacco this week, despite Pickett noting that he was still going to try to win the role even while injured. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski even said Pickett had a real good chance of earning the QB1 role before his injury.
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski hasn't named the team's QB2 as Pickett is still dealing with that injury, and now Shedeur Sanders has an oblique strain. Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, the team's other rookie quarterback, have both competed in the Browns' preseason games, though; Pickett has not.
And, it sounds like Pickett won't appear in the Browns' final preseason contest on Saturday vs. the Rams. Stefanski did provide a positive update about Pickett on Wednesday, though, despite him still dealing with the injury.
“Continuing to progress. He’s done everything in his power to get back out there ASAP,” Stefanski said.
Hopefully Pickett will be ready to return by the time the regular season starts on Sunday, Sept. 7 when the Browns face the Bengals. There's a good chance he'll be named the backup to Flacco, too, so Pickett needs to be healthy in order for that to happen.