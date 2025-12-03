Ranking the 50 Best NFL Free Agents Available in 2026
It’s not rare for top free agents to come off career seasons, which makes free agency a risky time of year for NFL teams. More often than not, those career seasons end up being one-year flukes, with players quickly going from prized acquisitions to cap casualties in a short span.
But what’s different about 2026 is the number of pending free agents who will be in their mid-20s by the time the new league years open in March. There’s a strong chance these players just needed more time to develop in a league that often rushes for results.
From the 2022 draft class alone, George Pickens, Tyler Linderbaum, Alec Pierce, Breece Hall, Rasheed Walker, Quay Walker and many others could all be available in the offseason. While this free agency class is short on big names, there is more boom than bust for this potential crop of available players.
However, an older star edge rusher could be available, creating an interesting scenario for how teams balance production and age. There’s no denying that Trey Hendrickson is still one of the most productive pass rushers in the league.
Before Hendrickson’s 31st birthday, let’s get to our top 50 free agents for 2026. You know we’ll at least have one notable quarterback on this list, so let’s dive in.
1. Daniel Jones, QB, Colts
Jones’s stock has fallen, with the Colts losing three of their past four games. Some of that could be due to playing with a fractured fibula. Clearly, though, he needs monster performances from running back Jonathan Taylor to be at his best, but he’s given the Colts enough stability to help coach Shane Steichen run his offensive scheme. Also, the team has already shown its hand after going all in and trading two first-round picks for cornerback Sauce Gardner. Teams on the verge of searching for a quarterback don’t operate in that fashion.
Maybe Jones isn’t the best overall player on this list, but he plays the most important position in sports and does it well with the surroundings he has in Indianapolis. Perhaps the two sides agree to a frontloaded deal that protects the team in case Jones continues to regress. —Gilberto Manzano
2. George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
Pickens was traded for a third-round pick from Pittsburgh to Dallas this offseason, and he’s turned into one of the league’s top receivers. A 2022 second-round pick from Georgia, Pickens has amassed 73 catches for 1,142 yards and six touchdowns, his yardage total ranking second behind only Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Without question, the 24-year-old is in line to receive a long-term deal worth north of $30 million per year, and could challenge the $100 million guaranteed threshold as well. —Matt Verderame
3. Trey Hendrickson, edge, Bengals
It will be interesting to see whether teams will look to heavily invest in a talented edge rusher on the wrong side of 30. Also, Hendrickson, who will turn 31 this week, hasn’t played since Week 7 due to injuries. But the numbers don’t lie. He’s still a dominant force when healthy. Hendrickson, who has 39 sacks combined the past three seasons, could see a short-term deal from a Super Bowl contender that averages more than $35 million per season. Maybe something similar to what the Texans have done with 31-year-old Danielle Hunter, who’s on his second short-term deal with the team. —GM
4. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Ravens
The Ravens declined Linderbaum’s fifth-year option despite being one of the league’s top centers, primarily because Baltimore didn’t want to get caught paying $23.4 million in 2026, as Linderbaum’s salary was factored as an offensive lineman and not a center. However, Baltimore now faces the reality of either having to tag Linderbaum, which is also grouped into one category, or pay him well enough to keep the 2022 first-rounder from getting to the open market. —MV
5. Alec Pierce, WR, Colts
The versatile 6' 3" Pierce had shown flashes of his upside in his first three seasons, but he had too many quiet performances, never producing more than 41 receptions in a season. He’s now set up to break the bank because he’s finally found his footing and is on track to set career highs in many categories. Pierce, who has 33 catches for 689 yards and two touchdowns this season, is a dangerous downfield playmaker, averaging more than 20 yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. The 2022 second-round pick quickly found chemistry with Jones. —GM
6. Breece Hall, RB, Jets
There were trade rumors around Hall throughout much of the season, but the Jets ultimately decided to hang onto their backfield star. However, Hall is slated for unrestricted free agency when his rookie deal expires, and there will be plenty of competition for his services. Hall has been fantastic this year, rushing for 834 yards on 4.5 yards per carry despite teams loading up the box without the Jets having much of a passing game. Expect Hall to get top-five money for running backs, with a long-term deal awaiting the 24-year-old. —MV
7. Jaelan Phillips, edge, Eagles
Phillips, 26, has made the most of his new surroundings after being traded from Miami to Philadelphia. He appears to have regained his top form after dealing with significant injuries the past few seasons, including a ruptured Achilles in 2023 and a torn ACL last year. For the season, Phillips has four sacks, 12 QB hits and 40 combined tackles. Overall, Phillips has 27 career sacks in five seasons. —GM
8. Braden Smith, OT, Colts
Smith has been a solid tackle since coming into the league as a second-round pick out of Kansas State in 2018. Smith has experience, starting 104 games over his career, but he’s also missed time, including five games last season and seven the year before. At 29, Smith is still one of the most desirable free agents should he get to the market, with a combination of talent and excellent tape. While Smith has never been a Pro Bowler, he’s consistently one of the better right tackles in the league and should get a healthy multi-year deal. —MV
9. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
Coach Todd Bowles started the week by saying Evans could soon return to practice. He’s been sidelined since Week 7 due to a collarbone injury. If Evans can return and make more impact plays for the Buccaneers, that could set him up for another lucrative contract heading into his age-33 season. Evans’s 11-year streak of recording at least 1,000 receiving yards will end this season, but he’s still a quality playmaker. —GM
10. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
Kelce appeared to be slowing down considerably last year, posting 823 yards on 8.5 yards per reception with three touchdowns, all the lowest totals of his career. However, the 36-year-old star has bounced back in 2025, catching 59 passes on 78 targets for 719 yards and five touchdowns, putting him on pace for his eighth 1,000-yard season and another Pro Bowl berth. If Kelce doesn’t retire, smart money says he and the Chiefs will work out a one-year deal, but if he’s available, he should have ample suitors. —MV
11. John Franklin-Myers, DL, Broncos
Franklin-Myers has found a home in Denver after starting his career with the Rams and Jets. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has put Franklin-Myers in a position to succeed, and he’s taken full advantage, playing next to Zach Allen and D.J. Jones. He has 11.5 combined sacks the past two seasons. —GM
12. Quay Walker, LB, Packers
Through 10 games, Walker has been the best version of himself. After seeing his fifth-year option get declined, Walker has been a new man, amassing 84 tackles, including six for loss, 1.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and four passes defensed. All of those numbers are trending toward career-high figures through 10 games. A 2022 first-round pick, Walker is peaking in his contract year. —MV
13. Travis Jones, DT, Ravens
Jones has stepped up in the absence of Nnamdi Madubuike, recording 33 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this season. His defensive snap percentage has increased to 66% after playing only 53% of the snaps last year. The 2022 third-rounder has shown that he’s capable of handling a bigger workload. —GM
14. Jaylen Watson, CB, Chiefs
Watson is underrated nationally because he’s not one of the superstar names on the Chiefs such as Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones or Trent McDuffie. However, Watson has been excellent over the past two years, totaling two interceptions and six passes defensed in 2025 while playing 97% of the snaps. He’ll get low-end, No. 1 corner money either in Kansas City or elsewhere. —MV
15. Rasheed Walker, OT, Packers
Walker, a 2022 seventh-round pick, will likely see a hefty payday because of scarcity at the tackle position. It took Green Bay some time to fully believe in Walker, but he kept reassuring the team that he’s a starting-caliber left tackle in the league. He’s been a reliable three-year starter, with 44 career starts. —GM
16. Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants
Robinson is enjoying a breakout year, giving rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart a reliable target on the outside. With Malik Nabers out for the season since Week 4 with a torn ACL, Robinson has stepped up, catching 66 passes for 794 yards and three touchdowns. Coming off his rookie deal, Robinson should get a sizable deal. —MV
17. Nick Cross, S, Colts
Cross is in the midst of a career year under the guidance of new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The arrival of safety Camryn Bynum has also helped Cross find his footing, with Cross playing closer to the line of scrimmage and Bynum handling most of the downfield coverage. Cross has 83 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception this season. —GM
18. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars
Etienne is one of many Jaguars stars hitting the market. After looking like a diminishing talent in 2024, he has flourished in Liam Coen’s system. The 2021 first-rounder from Clemson has rushed for 843 yards on 4.7 yards per attempt thus far after gaining 558 yards in 15 games last season. He should be a top option for teams despite there being many quality backs hitting free agency. —MV
19. Alontae Taylor, CB, Saints
Taylor drew plenty of interest before the league’s trade deadline, but the Saints decided to keep the versatile cornerback. Perhaps that means New Orleans will look to extend the 2022 second-round pick. Taylor, who has one interception this year, has started 48 games in four seasons. —GM
20. Devin Lloyd, LB, Jaguars
Jacksonville declined Lloyd’s fifth-year option in the spring, but he responded by becoming AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September. On the year, Lloyd has recorded four interceptions, seven quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery across nine games. At 27 years old, it’ll be fascinating to see how front offices judge Lloyd’s talents. —MV
21. Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seahawks
Shaheed’s elite speed could bring him plenty of millions in free agency, but he needs to make more plays in Seattle before the year is over. He has only four catches for 37 yards since the Saints traded him to the Seahawks last month. For the season, Shaheed has 48 catches for 536 yards and two touchdowns. —GM
22. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars
Meyers has been terrific this year, especially after being traded at midseason to the Jaguars. In Jacksonville, Meyers has 18 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns in four games. The 29-year-old veteran should be getting a nice payday from the Jaguars, considering his production and Jacksonville giving up draft capital for him, but if he gets to market, he’ll get paid. —MV
23. Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
Williams has found a home in coach Brian Schottenheimer’s offense. He’s already set a single-season career high in rushing yards, with 955 through 12 games. Williams struggled in his final years in Denver, failing to regain his top form after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in 2022. —GM
24. Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers
Dowdle has proven to be one of the best signings of the past year. Carolina gave Dowdle a one-year deal, and he’s shown why he’s deserving of a bigger investment, rushing for 929 yards (4.8 YPC) and five touchdowns while helping the Panthers to a 7–6 record. Still only 27 years old, he should get a litany of multi-year offers. —MV
25. Jamel Dean, CB, Buccaneers
This will be Dean’s second time as a top free agent after receiving a four-year, $52 million contract extension in 2023. Dean took a pay cut to remain in Tampa Bay after a few rocky seasons, but in exchange, the team allowed him to become a free agent after ’25. That’s starting to look like a wise decision with how well he’s played. Dean, who has three interceptions this year, has made 73 career starts. —GM
26. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
Walker and fellow back Zach Charbonnet have created a nice tandem in Seattle, but it’s unclear if this will be their last year together. Walker has been terrific, rushing for 733 yards on 4.6 yards per carry in 2025, along with 75.7 total yards per game. At 25 years old and with the running back market rebounding, he’ll get a nice multi-year deal. —MV
27. Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers
Jennings is starting to make many enemies on the field, but he could be one of the most sought-after receivers in free agency. Jennings has shown flashes of being a reliable No. 1 wideout amid injuries, but he’s probably best suited as a consistent No. 2 option. Jennings has 41 catches for 458 yards and five touchdowns this season. He had 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. —GM
28. Khalil Mack, edge, Chargers
The future Hall of Famer might be 34 years old, but he’s still a productive, disruptive edge rusher. Mack has 4.5 sacks in only eight games, as he missed a month with an elbow injury. While his Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro days are long gone, he’s still a force worthy of a meaningful one-year deal. —MV
29. Riq Woolen, CB, Seahawks
Woolen could have plenty of suitors because of his enticing skill set. However, it doesn’t bode well that defensive mastermind Mike Macdonald hasn’t been able to get more from the 6' 4" Woolen, who has struggled in coverage throughout his career. Woolen had six interceptions as a rookie, the same amount he’s had the past three seasons combined. —GM
30. Coby Bryant, CB, Seahawks
After never playing more than 70% of the defensive snaps for Seattle, Bryant has seen his number jump to 98% in 2025. As a result, Bryant has six passes defensed, four tackles for loss and three interceptions, putting him on pace for career highs in all areas. At age 26, he’s going to be in demand if he gets to the open market. —MV
31. Jaquan Brisker, S, Bears
Brisker seemed to be headed toward a decorated career after back-to-back stellar seasons in 2022 and ‘23. But the second-round pick had an injury plagued ’24 season and hasn’t been as impactful under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Brisker has 62 total tackles, one sack and one interception this year. —GM
32. Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers
Doubs is an interesting evaluation. He’s never had 1,000 receiving yards in a season, and has 45 catches on 71 targets for 542 yards this year. Still, he’s been productive every season of his four-year rookie deal and has 20 career touchdown receptions. Doubs should slot in for a good team as its second or third option. —MV
33. Odafe Oweh, edge, Chargers
Oweh has struggled with consistency since the Ravens drafted him in the first round in 2021. There was a possibility of him taking off after recording 10 sacks last season. However, he reverted to his old ways, leading Baltimore to trade him to Los Angeles, where he’s found a productive role in Jesse Minter’s defense. —GM
34. Kwity Paye, edge, Colts
Paye isn’t one of the big names on the Colts, but he’s a 2021 first-round pick who has been a productive pass rusher throughout his first five seasons. A former Michigan stud, Paye has racked up 30.5 sacks, including four this season alongside eight quarterback hits. At 265 pounds, he’s a sturdy edge rusher. His biggest concern is durability, as he’s missed 10 career games. —MV
35. Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, Jets
When available, Tucker is a stout blocker in the running game and pass protection. But that’s the problem, he’s rarely available, playing only more than seven games in two of his five seasons. He sustained a season-ending triceps injury weeks before the start of this season. —GM
36. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers
Even though Rodgers is nearing retirement at 42 years old, he’s still worthy of being on the list. A four-time MVP, Rodgers will only be getting one-year offers if he decides to play, but he’s still a more viable option than some other low-end starters. Through 10 starts, Rodgers has thrown 19 touchdowns against seven interceptions, albeit while averaging only 6.7 yards per attempt. —MV
37. Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
Pitts never played up to lofty expectations after being drafted No. 4 in 2021, but there will be a team that will roll the dice on his enticing skill set. Perhaps the Falcons should take the bulk of the blame for never unlocking Pitts as a playmaker. He has 56 catches for 541 yards and one touchdown this season. —GM
38. Quentin Lake, S, Rams
Lake has emerged as one of the better all-around safeties in the game, playing alongside Kam Curl. The son of former All-Pro safety Carnell Lake, Quentin has posted 61 tackles, a sack and an interception while playing 92% of the defensive snaps for the Rams. —MV
39. Joel Bitonio, G, Browns
Bitonio, a two-time first-team All-Pro, is no longer in his prime, but he remains one of the better guards in the league. His presence has allowed the Browns to form a stout rushing attack with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. The 34-year-old guard could be headed to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl after the 2025 season. —GM
40. Wyatt Teller, G, Browns
Teller is in his eighth season, but the three-time Pro Bowler is still playing at a high level. In Cleveland for seven years, he’s consistently been one of the league’s best interior linemen. This year, he ranks 37th of 81 guards on Pro Football Focus and is 31st as a run blocker. —MV
41. Bobby Wagner, LB, Commanders
In his age-35 season, Wagner continues to play at a high level, recording 115 combined tackles, two interceptions and two sacks through 12 games. It wouldn’t be a surprise if coach Dan Quinn decides to keep the 10-time Pro Bowler. —GM
42. Demario Davis, LB, Saints
Davis continues to play tremendous football in his 14th season. The five-time All-Pro has amassed 111 tackles, including five for loss, while once again playing every game. Davis has missed only one game in his career, giving him added value despite being 36 years old. —MV
43. Calais Campbell, DT, Cardinals
Campbell continues to be an impactful player in his age-39 season. Campbell’s return to Arizona allowed the team to form a stout defensive front, with the signings of Josh Sweat and the first-round selection of Walter Nolen III. Campbell has 5.5 sacks and has started every game this season. —GM
44. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
Allen almost went unsigned throughout the summer before finally landing in his old home with the Chargers. He’s proven to be a quality signing, catching 60 passes for 622 yards and four touchdowns thus far in 2025. Despite being 33 years old, Allen remains an excellent slot receiver who should have suitors looking to give him a decent one-year pact. —MV
45. Deebo Samuel, WR, Commanders
Samuel hasn’t done much winning in his first year in Washington, but he at least stepped up while Terry McLaurin was sidelined for seven games. He’s no longer the explosive gadget player who starred in San Francisco. But Samuel, 29, is still a reliable pass catcher, recording 58 catches for 534 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games this season. —GM
46. David Njoku, TE, Browns
With the emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in Cleveland, Njoku will probably have a new home in 2026. As a 29-year-old veteran, Njoku has 32 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns while playing 70% of the snaps. At this stage of his career, Njoku presents as a quality option in a rotational setting. —MV
47. Kam Curl, S, Rams
The Rams took a chance on a starting safety from one of the worst secondaries in the league, signing Curl from Washington. Now his two-year, $8.75 million contract looks like a bargain with how well he has played in Chris Shula’s defense. The 2020 seventh-round pick has 91 combined tackles and two interceptions this season. —GM
48. Nakobe Dean, LB, Eagles
Dean missed the first five games of the season recovering from a torn patellar tendon, but has been solid since. In seven games, Dean has played 61% of the defensive snaps and racked up 38 tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss. At 24 years old, he’s still an ascending player who should have a deep market. —MV
49. Jalen Thompson, S, Cardinals
Thompson has been a reliable starter for a handful of years, earning the trust of multiple coaching regimes in Arizona. Coach Jonathan Gannon could have brought in his own players to play safety, but decided to stick with the duo of Thompson and Budda Baker. Thompson, a 2019 fifth-round pick, has 84 career starts. —GM
50. Kyle Van Noy, edge, Ravens
Van Noy looked like an ageless wonder until this season. Last year, he posted 12.5 sacks for the Ravens, but at age 34, he has only two sacks and eight quarterback hits in 10 games. He’s still a cagey veteran worth a one-year deal, albeit with incentives. —MV