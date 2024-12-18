Kyle Shanahan Calls 49ers Signing De'Vondre Campbell in Free Agency a 'Mistake'
Kyle Shanahan has a big regret from the offseason.
After De'Vondre Campbell refused to play for the San Francisco 49ers and walked off the field during last week's game, much has been said about the 31-year-old linebacker. He was suspended for three games and his teammates blasted his actions. Now his head coach is getting in on the act.
When asked about signing Campbell during free agency, Shanahan was succinct. "We obviously made a mistake," the 45-year-old head coach said.
Before he finished his statement off with that line, Shanahan claimed the 49ers needed a starting caliber linebacker with Dre Greenlaw injured. He revealed the team thought it had two others lined up in free agency but they chose other destinations. When Campbell was released, they signed him five days later.
Shanahan was also the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons when Campbell entered the league with the team in 2016, so the two were familiar with each other.
Campbell was named first-team All-Pro for the Green Bay Packers in 2021, then signed a five-year, $50 million contract. He was released two years later.
Now he might be done in the NFL for good.