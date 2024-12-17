49ers Players Rip De'Vondre Campbell As Team Clears Out Locker
The De'Vondre Campbell saga continues for the San Francisco 49ers.
On Thursday night, during a 12–6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran linebacker refused to enter the game for the 49ers and walked off the field. That caused a firestorm of criticism, and the team has now suspended him for the remaining three games of the season. It's highly-unlikely the 31-year-old ever suits up for San Francisco again.
Things have escalated as of Monday afternoon. Several 49ers players were asked about Campbell's actions during the game and they sounded off, blasting their soon-to-be former teammate.
"I just lost all respect," cornerback Deommodore Lenoir said. "I'm a person that's going 110% every play. If I am hurt and the guy behind me is not backing me up and can't come in or don't want to go in, I just feel like he’s a cancer to the team."
All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa was shocked by what Campbell did despite complaining before the game. "I kind of saw the foreshadowing and I definitely didn't think it was going to result in that,' Bosa said.
In an expected move, Campbell's locker has also been cleaned out and has nameplate is also gone.
Campbell signed a one-year, $5 million deal with San Francisco before the season. In 13 games he racked up 79 tackles and two passes broken up. It's a strange twist in the career of a guy who was named first-team All-Pro in 2021 for the Green Bay Packers.