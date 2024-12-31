Kyle Shanahan Offers Brock Purdy Injury Update Following 49ers' Loss to Lions
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy left Monday night's game vs. the Detroit Lions late after he suffered an elbow injury. He later said his arm felt like it was on "fire."
Coach Kyle Shanahan offered an update on Purdy's injury on Tuesday, sharing that the quarterback has a right elbow bruise with some nerve inflammation. He avoided any major elbow injury, which is good news for 49ers fans.
However, it's likely Purdy won't start in the 49ers' season finale on Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers were already eliminated from playoff contention, so it sounds like Shanahan just wants to rest Purdy to avoid any further injury.
Purdy's injury came after Lions safety Brian Branch sacked him in the fourth quarter causing him to land badly on his throwing arm. He attempted to throw some passes on the sidelines, but looked noticeably in pain.
The 49ers went on to lose 40–34 even after 49ers backup Josh Dobbs rushed for a touchdown with 43 seconds remaining in the game. Dobbs will likely start in Sunday's game vs. the Cardinals.