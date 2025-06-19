Lamar Jackson, Jaire Alexander Video Resurfaces After Ravens Sign CB to Deal
The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander to a one-year deal, and certainly no one was more excited than Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who had lobbied for the squad to sign his former Louisville teammate.
Videos of the pair meeting up at the signing will definitely bring a smile to your face if you haven't yet seen them, although a resurfaced clip of Alexander cheering when Jackson was drafted in 2018 is perhaps the best video of them all.
Both players were selected in the same year, Alexander with the 18th pick and Jackson with the 32nd. And in the unearthed clip in question, Alexander is speaking with media or just backstage when he either (1) hears Jackson's name called, or (2) is told the news that his QB had been selected.
A visibly excited Alexander is seen jumping up and down, asking to what team and with what pick his friend had gone. "Let's go, man!" he exclaims, before sharing a message for Jackson toward the camera: "I told you, man!"
Watch that below:
The Packers released Alexander last week following two injury-stifled seasons, across which he played just 14 total games. The good news is it didn't take long for him to find a new home—and it sounds like everyone in Baltimore has already embraced him.
Aside from the injuries, the two-time Pro Bowler has had plenty of success in seasons past, so hopefully he can return to form on a new roster. It's sure to be a fun year watching him play with Jackson once again.