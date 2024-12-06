Lions' Offensive Tackle Gave Shout-Out to Fan Who Heckled Packers' Matt LaFleur
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers were competing before the game even started, as a Lions fan who was a part of a pregame ceremony on the field began jawing at Packers players and coach Matt LaFleur.
After the Lions' 34-31 win over Green Bay,LaFleur explained what happened during the testy exchange, openly wondering why security hadn't stepped in to "police" the situation better.
But one person from the Lions side, offensive tackle Dan Skipper, didn't have a problem with it. In fact, Skipper even took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a shout-out to the fan.
Skipper clearly wasn't bothered by the fan's intensity. And that particular fan wasn't the only one who brought the energy on Thursday night, as the crowd of 63,987 at Ford Field was rocking all night long in a playoff atmosphere.
Detroit clinched a postseason berth and retained its grip on the lead for the top seed in the NFC, which if secured, would mean every playoff-bound NFC team would have to travel to the raucous Ford Field come January.