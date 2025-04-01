Patriots Give Big Franchise Honor to Former Head Coach Bill Parcells
The New England Patriots—no stranger to legends—and team owner Robert Kraft announced on Tuesday morning that former head coach Bill Parcells will be inducted as a contributor into the team's Hall of Fame.
"I called Bill Parcells and I asked him if he would be kind enough to accept going into our Patriot Hall of Fame," Kraft told reporters at the NFL's annual meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. "He had been a finalist for five years ... while both of us are alive, I thought it would be great—given what he's done for the team—that he would accept entry as a contributor into the Patriots Hall of Fame, and he accepted."
After initially retiring from coaching following a successful, two-Super Bowl-winning run with the New York Giants, Parcells returned to the sidelines in 1993 as the Patriots' head coach. He took over a 2-14 team in '92 and, within four years, turned New England into an AFC champion in '96. Unfortunately, disagreements between he and Kraft regarding personnel decisions led "The Big Tuna" to resign following their Super Bowl XXXI loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Said dispute seems to be water under the bridge now that he's accepted enshrinement into The Hall.
"In the early 1990s, the Patriots were in disarray, but the hiring of Bill Parcells in 1993, a two-time Super Bowl Champion, brought instant credibility to the franchise," Kraft further wrote in a statement via the team's social media accounts. "We had never had a head coach with his credentials. He was a master motivator and always got the most out of his players. In my first season as owner, he led us on that unforgettable seven-game win streak to qualify for the playoffs. Two years later, he accomplished something Patriots fans had never seen before, leading us to our first two home playoff wins in franchise history, and another trip to the Super Bowl. Those are memories I will never forget and achievements worthy of this honor. As a five-time finalist for our hall of fame, I am sure he would have been voted in eventually, but I wanted to expedite the process so he can enjoy the ceremony. I look forward to welcoming Bill back to Foxborough and celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame."
New England generally—with the exception of Tom Brady's ceremony last June—inducts its honorees into the Hall of Fame in the fall.
Parcells was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.