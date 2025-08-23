Lions Rookie Isaac TeSlaa Breaks Out the Worm After Preseason TD in Awesome Throwback
Lions fans are incredibly excited about third-round rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa. He's excited to be a Lion, too.
The Michigan native got his first opportunity to play at Ford Field last week, making the most of it with an 18-yard touchdown grab that he put up there as one of the coolest moments of his life. Now, just a week later, he had another moment to celebrate at Ford Field, and he did so in incredible fashion.
In the first quarter of Detroit's dress rehearsal against the Texans Saturday, TeSlaa hauled in a nifty 33-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Allen. He caught the ball over his shoulder as he ran down the sideline and into the end zone, then immediately broke out the worm to celebrate.
Check out the awesome grab and even better celebration below:
This isn't the first time we've seen the worm after a touchdown, but maybe one of the best. Former Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins did it in 2021 after he caught a touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa. Former Vikings safety Camryn Bynum busted out the worm after he picked off Brock Purdy two years ago. But TeSlaa's may have been the cleanest—we'll have to see if the worm becomes his thing.
The Arkansas product and 70th pick in this year's NFL draft has had himself a strong preseason, hauling in eight receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns heading into Saturday's dress rehearsal. Add at least 41 yards and another score to that total as TeSlaa continues to make a name for himself in the Lions' receiver room.