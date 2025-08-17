What They're Saying: Isaac TeSlaa Living His Dream
Here is a collection from Detroit Lions players and coaches following their 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins in their third preseason game.
Dan Campbell
On the defense working on creating turnovers:
“Yeah, I was fired up because that was a point of emphasis this week was – man, getting balls on the ground, getting balls up. Now, we didn’t come up with them, but they’re hitting the turf and that – that’s how you do it, and then you get them on the turf, they’ll start – the ball will start bouncing our way. The hard part is getting them out, so I mean, we – with my eyes alone, I saw four on the turf. We didn’t get them, but I saw them and we had an opportunity to, so that – we had another two that I saw on the back end, you guys were talking about that we had our hands on. We didn’t – we weren’t able to finish on the interception, but I’m like – theoretically we could have had six turnovers today, that’s good. That’s a step in the right direction, so that was encouraging.”
QB Kyle Allen
On the elements of the offense that make him comfortable:
“It’s a good offense, it’s a really complete offense. I feel like I have answers on every play, I know where to go with the ball versus any coverage, and I just feel confident that whatever play is called, that whatever they’re driving, I’m going to know what to get to. It’s a dense offense like we talk about. There’s a lot of stuff they do a good job of coaching, knowing where to go with the ball and getting guys in the right spot.”
QB Hendon Hooker
On if he would change anything about his interception that ended the game:
“I wouldn’t do anything differently. He made an amazing play. My mind’s still blown, I’ve never seen someone jump so high to catch an interception, especially blitzing off the edge. That’s an amazing play that he made. My decision was a good decision. I was thinking get the ball to the flat, might be hot. We’ll gain maybe seven yards, get out of bounds and have an opportunity to go for the end zone.”
WR Isaac TeSlaa
On scoring a touchdown at Ford Field:
“It’s cool. I mean, I was here in 2018 for the Michigan state championship, Division 6, and I remember walking out of that tunnel, and being like, ‘This is the coolest moment of my life.’ And I go out there, I think I had a passing touchdown, two rushing touchdowns, a couple of interceptions, and I’m like, ‘Man, that’s the coolest moment of my life.’ Then I get drafted by the Lions, that’s the coolest moment of my life. Now I’m walking out of the tunnel as a Lion, score a touchdown, I mean I’m just so blessed. So thankful to God he’s been so faithful to me.”
WR Jackson Meeks
On how he feels about his performance in training camp:
“I feel like I went out there and made plays, but there’s a lot of stuff I’ve still got to clean up. On that touchdown, I was short on my depth. There were some forced defenders I didn’t get to in the run game. It’s some stuff I’ve got to clean up still. When I went out there, I made the most of my opportunity. But there’s still stuff I’ve got to clean up.”
RB Sione Vaki
On the biggest difference between Scottie Montgomery and Tashard Choice:
"Not a huge difference, they're both smart guys. I would just say Tashard's played the position before, so getting the other side is good."
On how it's been working with Choice throughout training camp:
"It's been good, man. What you see on the field is what you get in the room. If you talk to any of the other boys, you'll know."
DE Isaac Ukwu
On revisiting last year's film to improve ahead of this season:
"It's just something to look back at and build off of and see where you made mistakes and see where people were able to take advantage of some of your weaknesses and then work on it all offseason. That was a big thing. I just wanted to see what I messed up on, see what I got wrong and then go back and work on those things in the offseason so that I could showcase that I could fix those things and keep getting better when the season comes around."
CB/S Rock Ya-Sin
On how long it took him to realize defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's personality.
"Probably the first meeting in the springtime, we already knew who Shep was. First meeting in the springtime. He has a certain level of intensity about him. He's a good coach, he's aggressive. I like him, he's a good coach."