Lions Safety Morice Norris Shares Positive Update After Scary Injury
A scary scene unfolded Friday night in the preseason game between the Lions and Falcons as Detroit safety Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance after a hit to the head.
He was quickly transported to a local Atlanta hospital for further evaluation. After a long stoppage in play, the Falcons forfeited a snap once the game started back up again. Atlanta players then met the Lions on the middle of the field and joined hands with one another. This went on for minutes before the league eventually suspended the game.
Lions coach Dan Campbell was understandably emotional in his postgame press conference, but provided a positive update that Norris was breathing, talking and had some movement at the hospital. On Saturday morning, Norris provided a positive update himself—a great sign less than 24 hours after the scary injury.
"Amen amen I'm all good man don't stress it appreciate all the check ins and love," Norris wrote with a heart emoji on his Instagram story.
After Norris's injury Friday, it was clear that nobody could think about football. It's nice to hear another positive update, this time from Norris himself, so soon after the game.