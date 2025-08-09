SI

Lions Safety Morice Norris Shares Positive Update After Scary Injury

The Lions-Falcons preseason game was suspended Friday after Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance.

Blake Silverman

The preseason game between the Lions and Falcons was suspended after the injury to Morice Norris
The preseason game between the Lions and Falcons was suspended after the injury to Morice Norris / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

A scary scene unfolded Friday night in the preseason game between the Lions and Falcons as Detroit safety Morice Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance after a hit to the head.

He was quickly transported to a local Atlanta hospital for further evaluation. After a long stoppage in play, the Falcons forfeited a snap once the game started back up again. Atlanta players then met the Lions on the middle of the field and joined hands with one another. This went on for minutes before the league eventually suspended the game.

Lions coach Dan Campbell was understandably emotional in his postgame press conference, but provided a positive update that Norris was breathing, talking and had some movement at the hospital. On Saturday morning, Norris provided a positive update himself—a great sign less than 24 hours after the scary injury.

"Amen amen I'm all good man don't stress it appreciate all the check ins and love," Norris wrote with a heart emoji on his Instagram story.

After Norris's injury Friday, it was clear that nobody could think about football. It's nice to hear another positive update, this time from Norris himself, so soon after the game.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL