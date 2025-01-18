Lions vs. Commanders Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs kick off on Saturday with two monster games.
Leading off the day of football is a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, with Patrick Mahomes and company looking to take the next step on their quest to become the first team in history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.
On Saturday night, it’s the breakout Detroit Lions who are hoping to get their playoff run off to a hot start after their first-round bye last week, hosting the Washington Commanders.
The action begins at Ford Field at 8 p.m. ET. Those watching at home can tune in for the game on FOX, but for those in the greater Detroit area still thinking about attending the game in person, we’re breaking down the state of resale tickets below. After hearing about parking lots attempting to charge $1,000 per spot ahead of the game, finding a good deal is more important than ever.
Cheapest Tickets for Lions vs. Commanders
After last year’s trip to the NFC championship, it’s no surprise that demand is high for tickets in Detroit. Between the drought of playoff success the Lions suffered before this most recent run, and the Super Bowl aspirations of this year’s team, people are willing to put up big bucks to get in the door at Ford Field this weekend.
If your goal is simply to get in the door, your best bet are standing room only tickets, with the cheapest pair currently at Ticketmaster for $199 each as of Saturday morning. If you’re in need of an actual seat for the game, you’re looking at spending at least $300, with seats in the upper bowl going for $312 on VividSeats and $353 on SeatGeek.
Making your way to a seat in the lower bowl looks like it’s going to cost at least $445 a pop.
Most Expensive Tickets for Lions vs. Commanders
Anyone looking to go all out on their tickets today, well, you probably should have decided you wanted to do that earlier. But if you’re here to just see how high these prices are getting, happy to help.
Ticketmaster has seats in the front rows of the lower bowl that are asking for $8,500 each, but chances are those seats are not $5,000 better than the ones available for $3,500 a few rows back. But hey, it’s your money. And at SeatGeek, you can get up to six seats in Section 104, Row 1 for just $1,945 each, a comparative steal, and that’s with fees included.
As always, if you plan on spending thousands of dollars on football tickets, or on anything really, it pays to shop around.