3 Goals Lions Must Accomplish in 2020 NFL Draft

It's almost here, Lions fans.

The 2020 NFL Draft -- consisting of a virtual format for the first time in its history -- kicks off Thursday night.

The Lions are on the clock for the first time at No. 3 overall, and have a total of nine picks to play with.

The immense amount of draft capital should allow the organization to meet many of its needs.

Without further ado, here are three goals Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co. must accomplish in this year's draft:

1.) Upgrade the pass rush

The Lions have a huge hole in the pass-rushing department.

It clearly needs to be addressed -- whether it's through the first-round selection of EDGE defender Chase Young (if he slips past the Redskins at No. 2) or defensive tackle Derrick Brown or through an early second-round selection.

If the Lions do wait until pick No. 35 to upgrade what was a hugely underachieving pass rush from a year ago, Quinn & Co. could go in the direction of either Penn State EDGE defender Yetur Gross-Matos or Michigan EDGE rusher Josh Uche.

Either Big Ten product would be a welcomed addition to Detroit's defense in 2020.

2.) Draft a running back to complement No. 1 back Kerryon Johnson

Johnson has failed to play a full season through his first two years in the league.

It screams to me that the organization needs to address the backup spot.

I know Alabama product Bo Scarbrough had a nice cup of tea last season once Johnson went down with a torn meniscus.

However, due to Scarbrough's small sample size (he's played in six career games -- all of which came last year in the Motor City), he can't be trusted to be consistently productive.

Detroit's front office subsequently would be wise to draft a complementary back to Johnson.

A target of mine that I've talked about for a while now is former Florida State running back Cam Akers.

He's a back that likely could be had with the Lions' first pick of the third round (No. 67 overall).

3.) Add to the protection for franchise passer Matthew Stafford

It's becoming more and more clear by the moment that the Lions won't be taking former Alabama standout Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3 overall.

If anything, because of the demand for Tagovailoa, Detroit will be trading down to gain more draft assets -- which would be a wise decision.

And with one of the picks the organization attains in a potential deal, it should think about upgrading the offensive line -- specifically at one of the guard positions.

There's not a lot of depth at guard, after the departure of Graham Glasgow -- who suited up for 81 percent of the team's snaps in 2019 -- earlier this offseason.

Enter Oregon's Shane Lemieux.

Lemieux started 52 consecutive games at left guard during his time with the Ducks -- a total of over 3,000 snaps.

The 2019 second-team All-American -- standing in at approximately 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds -- is a workhorse with a no-quit attitude.

In a perfect world for Detroit, he'd still be on the board come the franchise's second selection of the third round (No. 85 overall via the Eagles).

Related

SI Lions Roundtable: Who Will Be Drafted by Lions in First Round?

Detroit Lions Listed as Possible Landing Spot for RB Leonard Fournette