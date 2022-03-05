Skip to main content

2022 NFL Combine: Day 3 Updates

Follow along with SI All Lions as NFL Combine workouts resume on Saturday afternoon.

The defensive linemen scheduled to workout this afternoon have generated a significant amount of buzz. 

"I've talked to GM's and personnel directors over the last few hours and there is legit buzz building for this DL workout tonight. The position is stacked!!!," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah tweeted on Saturday. 

For supporters of the Lions, the biggest question mark surrounding Kayvon Thibodeaux involves his effort level. 

The 21-year-old defensive lineman told reporters on Friday that he has the desire to play football and the many challenges he has faced has helped prepare him to succeed at the next level. 

“I don’t think I necessarily had to convince teams of it, but that’s the media narrative, right? There always has to be some narrative that’s drawn. For me, I’m an L.A. kid. If you know the adversity I went through to get here and the things that I had to sacrifice and the things that my mother had to sacrifice for me to be here, you’d really understand how I feel in my heart," Thibodeaux said, via NFL.com.

Thibodeaux continued, "When you talk about fire, when you talk about passion, you can’t even really explain it. I get emotional even thinking about it. All the sacrifices it took me to get here, I wouldn’t have made all those sacrifices if I didn’t love the game. I’m blessed to be here and I’m just happy that these teams want to get to know me.”

Follow along with SI All Lions all throughout the Combine, as we bring you all the pertinent and relevant information you need to know this week, including measurements and all the buzz surrounding the 324 prospects invited to participate. 

