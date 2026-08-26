Winners and Losers From Day 17 of Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp Practice

The Detroit Lions are inching closer to the regular season.

On Tuesday, the Lions had their first practice of the final week of training camp. Saturday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts marks the finale of the exhibition slate, and the Lions will have to trim their roster down to 53 players the following day.

As a result, urgency is high as the team begins its final lap of camp before entering regular season mode. The team still has several open competitions across the board, including at the nickel cornerback spot.

“I would say yes, it's still open. And yes, we'll use whoever we think is best by down and distance or personnel or whoever it is. It could be any one of those guys potentially if they make it. Or it could even be a guy like (Nick) Whiteside," head coach Dan Campbell said. "Let's say he makes it, maybe he's one of those pieces that he's put in there for a certain down or whoever that player is, or they're playing 12-personnel. That's where we're trying to figure out some of this is how do we build this roster? What can they do? Where? Can we get them to the game? That's kind of part of the trick with all this.”

Here are winners and losers, as well as what we're learning, from Day 17 of Detroit Lions training camp with insights provided by the Detroit Free Press.

Attendance

Tight end Sam LaPorta and offensive guard Ben Bartch both returned to action after recent absences, which gives the offense a boost. LaPorta's return is a positive sign for his status for the regular season opener, while Bartch's appearance gives him the opportunity to make a case for the left guard vacancy or a depth role.

Among the players who missed Tuesday's practice were offensive lineman Miles Frazier (undisclosed), safety Thomas Harper (ankle) and nickel/safety Christian Izien (undisclosed). Additionally, two players left at the start of practice in safety Dan Jackson and linebacker Trevor Nowaske.

Earlier in the day, the Lions placed Damone Clark on season-ending injury reserve with an injury that happened multiple weeks ago.

Safeties Kerby Joseph (knee/personal) and Brian Branch (Achilles) also remained out. Joseph is still away from the team dealing with a personal matter, but is expected to return soon according to Campbell.

Secondary shuffling

With Harper, Izien and Jackson all sidelined after the beginning of practice, the Lions had to move some players around at the safety position. In particular, that led to Nick Whiteside getting some reps at the position.

The Lions don't have many options currently, with Joseph and Branch on the Physically Unable to Perform list along with the other ailments. According to reports, Whiteside was playing with the second team defense alongside undrafted free agent Aamaris Brown.

Whiteside did participate for most of practice, but left before the final few drills and was observed talking with a trainer. There was no update provided on his status after practice by the team.

Whiteside is a cornerback by trade and had a solid start to training camp, and is currently viewed as being in a battle for a roster spot.

Hutchinson dominates final situational period

The Lions ran three separate situations to end practice after team periods. The final one was owned by Aidan Hutchinson, who is coming off a career year and looking to assert himself as one of the top defensive ends in the league.

In a two-minute drill, Hutchinson took over and made several plays to end practice. First, he beat rookie Blake Miller to cause a sack on first-down. Then, he nearly got another one but the play was extended to allow for a Jared Goff completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Hutchinson wasn't done, though, as he would notch a second sack two plays later. On the ensuing snap, the defense put an end to the drill and the day when D.J. Reed picked off Goff on a pass that deflected off the hands of Jahmyr Gibbs.

Quick hitters

1.) Jameson Williams scored a long touchdown during a team period on a screen pass, when he picked up a block on the edge and outran the defense.

2.) Jake Bates connected on two field goals to help the offense win each of the first two situational periods. He hit from around 60 yards to help the starters, then just inside of 50 to aid the second team.

3.) Running back Sione Vaki got some first team reps during the team periods in place of Jahmyr Gibbs. Vaki is working his way back from a pair of ailments that he's dealt with throughout camp and looking to make his case for the third running back spot.