2025 Schedule: When Do Detroit Lions Get Revenge on Ben Johnson?
The Detroit Lions and their fanbase are highly anticipating playing the Chicago Bears twice this upcoming season.
Former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided following Detroit's exit from the postseason last season to accept the position to become the Bears next head coach. The wait for this matchup won't be long, as Chicago will come to Detroit in Week 2 for the Lions' home opener.
According to the Chicago Tribune, "Week 2 will bring another division game for the Bears, who will travel to Detroit to face first-year coach Ben Johnson’s former team, the Lions, at noon Sept. 14 on Fox-32. The Bears also will close the season at home against the Lions on Jan. 4 or 5."
Detroit is reportedly also facing the Bears at Soldier Field in Week 18 to close out the 2025 regular season.
Since the announcement that Johnson made the decision to leave Detroit, supporters have lashed out and expressed frustration he would actually depart for a division rival.
John Morton, who returned this offseason to take over for Johnson and run Dan Campbell's offense, still considers Johnson a colleague and friend.
Despite fans no longer wanting to root for Johnson, Morton credited Johnson for Detroit's offense working and indicated he did not plan on drastically changing the offense.
“I don't look at who was here," Morton told reporters this week. "I just concentrate on what I've known has worked in the past. I'm not going to put something in if I know they can't do it. I mean, why do that? I mean, what they've been doing here has been working.”