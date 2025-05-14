Detroit Lions to Play Minnesota Vikings on Christmas
The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings could be set for a holiday home-and-home for the 2025 season.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz initially reported that the two NFC North foes will square off on Thanksgiving at 1 p.m. at Ford Field. However that report was changed to reflect the two teams meeting in Minnesota on Christmas Day. The team's opponent for Thanksgiving remains unreported as of publication.
Detroit has played twice previously on Christmas Day and is 0-2, with losses in 1994 and 1999. The rumored game against the Vikings would be part of a Christmas tripleheader streamed live on Netflix. One other game has been announced for that day, a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.
The Lions have won each of their last two games at Minnesota in what has been one of the most raucous atmospheres to play in.
The Lions swept the Vikings last season, winning on a last-second field goal at Minnesota in October and ending the regular season with a dominant 31-9 win in a game that decided the NFC North champion. Minnesota finished one game behind the Lions with a 14-3 record.
The Lions' season opener has been reported to be at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. As of publication, no other games have been leaked. Detroit will have eight home games and nine road games within their 17-game schedule.
Detroit will learn its full schedule for the 2025 season a 8 p.m. on May 14 as part of the NFL's annual schedule release.