3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Vikings

Here are the three keys to victory for the Detroit Lions in their Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions (5-7) have revenge on their minds, going into their Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (10-2).

Here are the three things Detroit needs to do, in order to beat the NFC North-leading Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field.

Continue to feature D’Andre Swift

In Detroit's 40-14 victory a week ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Swift went for north of 100 all-purpose yards for the first time since Week 1. He amassed 111 total yards in the win, on 14 carries (62 yards) and four catches (49 yards).

It was also the first time Swift recorded double-digit rushing attempts in a game since the Lions' season opener.

I view the workload the third-year running back received last week as a tune-up for Sunday's divisional matchup with Minnesota, and I expect Swift to receive a similar amount of touches this week.

A healthy and productive Swift certainly enhances Detroit's odds of knocking off the NFC North-leading Vikings.

Let Jeff Okudah go to work against Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

The Lions limited the star Vikings wideout to just three catches for 14 yards in the teams' first meeting with one another in Week 3.

And, this was the case with Okudah primarily working one-on-one against Jefferson.

It'll be extremely hard for Detroit to curtail the production of Jefferson to this degree yet again. However, sticking Okudah on the third-year receiver offers the Lions the best chance of keeping him at bay.

If Okudah can limit Jefferson to a 50-yard-or-less receiving day (easier said than done), it would greatly increase the chances of Detroit beating Minnesota Sunday.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Get the short passing game going

If N.Y. Jets quarterback Mike White, a career backup, can throw for 300-plus yards against the Vikings (369, to be exact), why can't Lions signal-caller Jared Goff?

I think Goff can against a Minnesota defense that ranks 32nd in the league in yards allowed to opposing passers (3,403).

In the Jets' Week 13 tilt with the Vikings, White & Co. particularly took advantage of Minnesota's weaknesses as a pass defense in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.

Goff should try to do the same on Sunday.

Just a week ago against Jacksonville, the veteran passer was highly efficient, completing 31-of-40 passes in Detroit's 40-14 blowout win over the Jaguars. It was his highest number of completions since his first game with the Lions.

Additionally, Goff was extremely accurate on passes ranging from zero to 20 yards. In fact, he completed 22-of-28 such passes.

If Goff can do the same in the short-to-intermediate passing game Sunday, it definitely will give Detroit a better chance of securing the home victory.