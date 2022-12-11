Best Bet: D'Andre Swift Aids Passing Attack against Vikings

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift was featured heavily in the gameplan against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Detroit's 40-14 victory, Swift carried the football 14 times for 62 yards, and also caught four passes for 49 yards.

"I think Swift is doing fine, man," Lions running backs coach Duce Staley said. "I think he’s slowly but surely getting back to the Swift we all know and he’s showing that. He’s fighting through some things and just going out there battling, and this is the NFL. So, he’ll tell you, man, ‘Hey, I’ve got to go out there and perform.’ And, that’s what he’s doing.”

Detroit's offense is getting much healthier, providing quarterback Jared Goff a full allotment of options at the receiver position.

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees Swift still being able to aid the passing attack on Sunday afternoon.

Ellis tells All Lions, “Last week saw D’Andre Swift start to get some of his swagger back. Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson made it a point to increase his workload, and it led to over 100 total yards of offense with a TD. With the Lions now in a crucial game for playoff implications, I expect Swift to remain a large part of the offense. He got 18 total touches last week, with 62 rushing yards and 49 receiving. I expect him to get similar touches against the Vikings. In the Week 3 matchup, he had four receptions, and could have produced more had it not been for getting injured. Look for Swift to be in the four-six reception range, which should be more than enough to get him to 25 receiving yards against this Vikings defense. That is why my best bet this week is Swift over 24.5 receiving yards (-118).”