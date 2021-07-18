A.J. Hinch Thanks Detroit Tigers Fans for Creating 'Nice Vibe' at Comerica Park
Saturday evening at Comerica Park was the single largest crowd for a sporting event that took place in Michigan since the sporting world had to deal with the global pandemic.
The announced attendance was 31,624 for the Detroit Tigers taking on the Minnesota Twins, and the hometown team did not disappoint.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jonathan Schoop scored from first base on a Miguel Cabrera pop up behind second that was misjudged by the Twins.
“Thanks to the fans for coming out and creating a great night. ... We’re trying to earn their respect," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters following his team's 5-4 victory over to sweep a doubleheader against an A.L. Central rival.
Recall, the Twins swept the Tigers in the series prior to the All-Star break.
"They really created a nice vibe tonight," Hinch said.
The team earned a 1-0 victory in the first game of the doubleheader.
“It’s a step in the right direction for the entire organization, to have this type of environment.”
The crowd Saturday evening was the largest crowd at Comerica Park since July of 2019.
