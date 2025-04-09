Alabama EDGE Visits Detroit Lions For Pre-Draft Meeting
The Detroit Lions met with Alabama Crimson Tide edge rusher Que Robinson for an official pre-draft visit.
According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the senior was in town on Monday to meet with the Lions, prior to traveling to meet with a couple of other teams.
Schultz is projecting Robinson could end up being a day two pick, but many analysts have him being selected later, potentially in rounds five through seven.
According to analyst Lance Zierlein, "Fifth-year senior with a “tweener” body type but glimpses of pro potential. Robinson played primarily on special teams until 2024. He’s long and athletic but might be too light for the edge. He needs more schooling and game reps to play off the ball. He can run the arc as an edge rusher and has the ability to mismatch guards as an off-ball blitzer or spy mobile quarterbacks."
Last season, Robinson secured four sacks and seven tackles for loss in nine games played for the SEC powerhouse squad. He started five games before suffering a season-ending injury against LSU.
"Robinson lacks physicality, but he has enough traits to warrant consideration as a four-phase special-teamer with developmental potential as a hybrid 3-4 linebacker."
Detroit's new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard could utilize Robinson as a potential SAM linebacker and in certain pass rushing situations. Early in his NFL career, he would figure to contribute more on special teams, based on the Lions linebacker depth chart.
The 6-foot-4, 243-pound defender also has upcoming visits planning with the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs.