Perfect Late-Round Cornerback Prospect for Lions
The Detroit Lions have spent a significant portion of their offseason adding depth to their cornerbacks room.
They acquired D.J. Reed to replace Carlton Davis as their No. 1 corner, and then added veterans Rock Ya-Sin and Avonte Maddox to further strengthen their depth chart at the position.
Despite the flurry of moves, it does not mean that the organization won't further address the position group via this April's NFL Draft.
I don't expect Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to target the position on Day 1 or even Day 2 of the draft. However, there is a good chance he nabs a cornerback on Day 3. And if he does, Kansas’ Mello Dotson would be a more than worthwhile target.
The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Dotson is a highly instinctive corner equipped with the ability to excel in zone coverage. Additionally, during his time with the Jayhawks, he displayed a knack for turning interceptions into touchdowns. In fact, he returned four of his 12 career picks for scores.
In 2024 alone, Dotson amassed five interceptions – two of which he returned for touchdowns – and tied for the team lead with seven passes defensed. And for his efforts, he earned first-team All-Big 12 recognition and a 77.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He also permitted a passer rating of just 69.1 on 427 coverage snaps, and received a coverage mark of 78.3 from PFF.
For all that Dotson does well, he does lack top-end speed (he ran a 4.59 40 at the combine), and struggles in man coverage. He often finds himself falling behind when the play travels beyond the first level, an issue which could be intensified at the next level against even faster receivers.
It's why the Kansas product could see himself drop to round four or even later at the end of the month.
As The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler writes, “Dotson is a talented cover corner with the instincts, maturity, and zone ability to compete at the next level. While he may not have elite size, overwhelming physicality, or the traits of a high-level man corner, his reactive movement and playmaking ability give him a chance to contribute as a rotational corner early in his career. If he can improve his strength and discipline, he has the upside to develop into a key rotational defender in the right defensive system.”
Dotson may never develop into a high-end corner because of his physical limitations and lack of speed. However, he has enough other intangibles, including playmaking ability, to at least grow into a quality reserve for an NFL team's defensive backfield.
It's why I believe he'd be a perfect late-round target for Holmes & Co. this April.