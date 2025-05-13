Alex Anzalone Supports Frustrated Star Bengals Defensive Lineman
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone has shown support for the current plight of star Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season, spoke to Bengals reporters Tuesday, and updated what his stance is regarding the stalled contract negotiations.
Hendrickson requested a trade earlier in the offseason, and has been hoping for a contract extension that meets the market set by Cleveland's Myles Garrett. However, the negotiations have stalled, and Hendrickson was recently told that if he doesn't appear at mandatory minicamp he will be fined.
“A little bit transpired between me and (Bengals head coach) Zac (Taylor). We’ve tried to keep it as least amount as personal as possible, but at some point in this process, it’s become personal," said Hendrickson. "Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp, or how many ever days it is, that if I don’t show up, I will be fined, alludes to the fact that something won’t get done in that time frame."
Since he has yet to secure a long-term contract, he expressed his time in Cincinnati may be coming to a close.
"With the lack of communication post-draft made it imminently clear to my party -- meaning my wife, my son and my agent, a small group of people, that I had (to) inform that this might not work out," said Hendrickson. "I don’t think it was necessary. I think we should have all hoped for the best until proven otherwise.”
With the defensive end market skyrocketing, the 30-year-old expressed he was unapologetic that he was seeking a fair contract based on his production.
"If I sat here with four sacks, they'd want a pay cut and some money back," said Hendrickson. "I'm not going to apologize for the rates being paid to defensive ends in the National Football League."
Anzalone, who has played in Motown since 2021, posted on social media to seemingly share his support and understanding of the difficult nature surrounding the business side of the league. He and Hendrickson were teammates in New Orleans for four seasons, as both were drafted in the third round in 2017 by the team.