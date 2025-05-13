Lions Listed as Top Landing Spot for Trey Hendrickson
The Detroit Lions remain linked to one of the NFL's top edge rushers, and the buzz for a potential trade has increased after recent developments out of Trey Hendrickson's camp.
Hendrickson had requested a trade earlier this offseason from the Cincinnati Bengals, but remained interested in working on a new contract with the team. However, he told ESPN Monday that the Bengals have not been communicating with him. This indicates that a deal is not in the works and as a result he could be on the move.
The Lions are viewed as a team that has a need at the defensive end position, and Hendrickson was a First Team All-Pro last year after recording 17.5 sacks. Detroit already has one of the game's best young players at the position in Aidan Hutchinson, and the proposition of adding another would give them one of the league's best pass-rush duos.
In a recent article by CBS Sports exploring the best potential fits for Hendrickson, the Lions were listed first. There are salary cap hurdles that the Lions would have to navigate in order to land Hendrickson and re-sign him, but they have the cap space in 2025 to make the move.
"The Lions addressed their offensive line early in the 2025 NFL Draft, also adding wide receiver depth," wrote Cody Benjamin. "One area that went curiously overlooked: pass rusher, despite the team desperately needing the since-departed Za'Darius Smith to step in as an Aidan Hutchinson replacement last season. With more than $40 million in 2025 salary cap space still available, they could be a prime landing spot for a proven talent."
With the current market for edge rushers set by Myles Garrett's extension, which will pay him $40 million average per year and Hutchinson due for a new contract himself, the financial element of paying Hendrickson a new contract may not be feasible for the Lions.
However, the Lions do have the means to make it work for the 2025 season. If Hendrickson is indeed on the market, he could be a great fit for the team for the upcoming season.