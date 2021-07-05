Amon-Ra St. Brown Says Jared Goff 'Checks in on Me'

Detroit Lions rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown is looking forward to the next opportunity to catch some footballs from his new quarterback.

In a sit-down interview with CBS Sports, the rookie wideout shared thoughts on the the coaching staff, his role during his rookie season and the developing chemistry he has with Jared Goff.

"I love Jared. He's awesome, awesome dude. Great quarterback who understands the game," St. Brown told NFL writer Jeff Kerr.

While playing with the Los Angeles Rams, Goff developed a special connection with wideout Cooper Kupp, who was targeted at the fifth and second-highest rate in the slot over the past two seasons.

In developing relationships with his new teammates, Goff has taken the time to share with St. Brown how Kupp ran certain routes that were appealing to him.

"He's (Goff) taught me some things about certain routes and things Cooper Kupp did with him back with the Rams that he loved," St. Brown revealed. "He checks in on me. He's actually out here in Los Angeles now, so we'll try to link up and catch some balls. He's a great quarterback who knows the game. I can't wait to play with him."

Speaking about new head coach Dan Campbell, St. Brown noted that Detroit's new head coach has the ability to motivate players.

"His motivational speeches are something to get us going for the day. He's a fun coach."

St. Brown expressed further how wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El has aided in his early development.

"Having a coach that has actually played the position is nice, because they actually understand what we're going through out there. It's one thing to say what to do, it's another thing know when to do it. He really understands the struggles we go through. Watching tape, he gets how to coach."

Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson has told St. Brown that all the running backs on the roster are fond of new running backs coach Duce Staley.

"So my good friend on the team, Jermar Jefferson, Duce is his coach and he tells me he loves him," he said. "He's a tough coach, but I think a lot of players like tough coaches. It's nice to have a coach that's tough because he shows he really cares about you. All the running backs love Coach Staley."

