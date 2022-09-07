Fantasy Football Player Sends Amon-Ra St. Brown Wild DM

Fantasy football players are known to be eccentric and at times inappropriate in their treatment of NFL players.

In the age of social media, fantasy players can regularly send out messages publicly regarding their happiness or dissatisfaction with NFL players and teams.

Those that are more brazen even have the ability to contact players via direct message.

Over the years, several current and past players have come out publicly and stated they are not invested in any way with how fantasy football players feel about their performance every week.

With fantasy football being extremely popular and some winners receiving thousands of dollars, boundaries no longer matter to some and have been violated in many different ways.

Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown posted on his Instagram page a message he recently received from a fantasy player.

This season figures to be a year in which St. Brown is rostered on a lot of fantasy teams due to his performance at end of the 2021 season.

"Congrats, you have been selected to my fantasy team. With that being said, I want to set some ground rules," the direct message read.

"We will be perfect in every aspect of the game. You drop a pass, you run a mile. You miss a blocking assignment, you run a mile."

Movie buffs will immediately understand the reference being made, but the now viral post was not received as well from St. Brown and others online.

"Wow, I'm at a loss for words," St. Brown posted on his Instagram story.