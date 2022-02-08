5 Potential Replacements for Lions Aubrey Pleasant

The Detroit Lions appear to have survived the offseason coaching carousel with their defensive coordinator in tow. However, they might not get as lucky with their defensive backs coach.

Aaron Glenn will return for a second season leading the defense, but he may be without one of his top assistants.

After the Minnesota Vikings hired Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach, they put in a request to interview Detroit’s secondary coach, Aubrey Pleasant, for their defensive coordinator position.

Pleasant and O’Connell have a history together, having worked together with the Rams last season.

In one season with the Lions, Pleasant has made a vast impression on the team, leading some to believe he may be a rising star in the coaching profession.

Should he depart, Detroit will need to find a new secondary coach. Here are five candidates to replace Pleasant should he leave for the division rival Vikings:

Dre Bly

Current position: Cornerbacks Coach, University of North Carolina

This hire checks several boxes for the Lions. For one, Bly fits the coaching staff mold of being an experience former player. Additionally, he spent four of his 11 seasons in Detroit playing for the Lions.

In one of those seasons, 2006, Bly was teammates with Dan Campbell, who is now the team’s head coach. He has been at UNC since 2018 working under Mack Brown, one of the most experienced college coaches in the country. If Bly is looking to make a move to the pros, he could be worth a call.

Deshea Townsend

Current position: Secondary Coach, Chicago Bears

With new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hiring James Rowe as the team’s new secondary coach, Townsend is now out of a job for the time being. The 13-year NFL veteran has a solid track record since retiring after the 2010 season and entering the coaching ranks.

He’s spent 12 years coaching defensive backs, including the last three with the Bears. He’s also spent time with the Titans, Giants and Cardinals along with a stint at Mississippi State University.

Townsend is another former player who could quickly earn the team’s respect due to his understanding of the game.

Cory Robinson

Current position: Assistant Secondary Coach, New Orleans Saints

Though not a former pro, Robinson possesses ties to Glenn from their time together in New Orleans. He served as a defensive assistant in 2020 while Glenn was the secondary coach.

Robinson is familiar with the scheme Glenn has implemented in Detroit. He has 11 years of coaching experience, including as a defensive backs coach at the University of Maryland in 2019.

Leigh Torrence

Current position: Assistant Defensive Backs Coach, New York Jets

Torrence spent seven seasons in the NFL, ranging from 2005-11. Following that, he jumped into the coaching ranks. He has connections to Glenn, having spent 2019-20 on staff with the Saints.

Torrence also began his coaching career in 2016 as a coaching intern with the Saints. He was promoted in March 2017 and remained on staff until he was hired by the Jets in 2020. His familiarity with the Saints schemes and status as a former player could make him a viable candidate.

Brian Duker

Current position: Defensive Assistant, Detroit Lions

Duker spent his first season in Detroit as an assistant on Glenn’s staff. He has plenty of experience, including time spent with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns.

He could be a good choice if the team wants to maintain its continuity with little turnover. Duker is an under-the-radar choice that could come to fruition if the team misses on higher-profile choices.