Best Bet: Lions Lean on Jamaal Williams in Red Zone

The Lions should continue to feature Jamaal Williams in the red zone against the Jets.

The Detroit Lions want to get back to being able to run the football effectively.

Over the past month, the running game has steadily taken a back seat to a passing attack that has gained a significant amount of momentum.

Also, Detroit tends to be a different team when it goes on the road. It only averages 18.4 points per game in road contests.

Alternatively, the Lions lead the NFL in scoring at home, with an average of 32.1 points per game at Ford Field this year.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff indicated there are slight similarities between the Jets' current defense and the defense of the 49ers.

“In some ways, it is, and in some ways, it isn’t," said Goff. "Again, I think the way that they’re coached and the way that their front seven plays is probably pretty similar. But, there are some things that are different in coverage, but they’re a well-coached group, and do a good job.”

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees Jamaal Williams being able to aid Detroit's offense in the red zone, especially if the wideouts are blanketed by the Jets' defensive backs.

Ellis tells All Lions, “This game is likely to be very physical. If the Lions are going to win in a cold and blustery MetLife Stadium for the second time, they likely have to repeat the gameplan that led them to a win against the New York Giants. The offensive line had to carry the offense (against the Giants). Detroit rushed for 160 yards as a team last time it was in this stadium, and Jamaal Williams had three rushing touchdowns. I expect the offense to grind out a few possessions and use the run game to power it to the goal line. From there, Williams has a knack for finding the end zone. That is why my best bet this week is Williams finding his way into the end zone at least once this week (+110).