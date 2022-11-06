Best Bet: Lions Poor Defense Will Reward Bettors

The Lions game against the Packers should be high-scoring at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions defense ranks low in almost every significant statistical category.

As a result of the struggles in the secondary, defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant has already been relieved of his duties.

The defense has been unable to get off the field on third down, struggles against the run, does not pressure the quarterback, and gives up far too many touchdowns.

With a divisional rival coming to town, Aaron Glenn's defense is looking to right the ship against the Green Bay Packers.

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees the Week 9 game at Ford Field being a high-scoring contest.

Ellis tells All Lions, "The Lions have been a poor defense all season, allowing at least 24 points to every opponent, and at least 27 points to all but one. While Detroit’s offense has been inconsistent, it has been pretty strong at Ford Field. Last week’s 27 points against Miami was its lowest mark at home yet this year."

The Packers defense has not been playing at a high level either through the first half of the season.

In fact, the Packers have allowed over 25 points in three of their past four outings.

"With the trade of T.J. Hockenson, I actually expect the Lions offense to come out with something to prove on Sunday against a rival foe in Green Bay," Ellis explains. "The Packers have given up 27 points in three of their last four games as well. Though the total is high, I expect another shootout on Sunday. As long as the Lions don’t completely fold offensively in the second half, the over should hit in this one. So, my best bet is making a wager on the over, which is 49.5 points (-110).