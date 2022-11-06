Predictions: Packers-Lions

The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Christian Booher

The Lions will miss their leading receiver, T.J. Hockenson, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Without him, as well as DJ Chark and potentially Josh Reynolds, Detroit will be down three of Jared Goff's top options.

Detroit is looking to beat Green Bay and avoid a sixth straight loss, as the team has been in a tailspin since its Week 2 win over Washington. Aaron Rodgers stands in the way of the win column. Despite his struggles, he's been notorious for torturing the Lions during his lengthy career in Green Bay.

Though both teams are in rough shape entering this contest, it's hard to bet against Rodgers when he comes to Ford Field. The Packers will hold off Detroit, as the Lions' secondary continues to struggle.

Packers 31, Lions 25

Vito Chirco

The Packers (3-5) come into this Week 9 matchup having lost four straight games.

So, there's no better time for them to play the lowly Lions (1-6), which haven't won a game since Week 2.

Longtime Green Bay signal-caller Aaron Rodgers has also struggled so far this year.

Through eight games, the four-time All-Pro passer has thrown for just 13 touchdowns and 1,800 yards.

Additionally, he's recorded a measly QBR of 38.3, his worst QBR since becoming a starter in 2008. For the season, that mark ranks only 27th out of 33 qualified passers.

I think Rodgers & Co. use this week to "get right" and eke out a win at Ford Field Sunday.

Packers 31, Lions 24

Camren Clouthier

It's no secret that the Detroit Lions are one of the worst NFL teams again this season, and the year continues to drag on. Detroit will look to stay competitive against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.



After blowing the lead to Miami last Sunday, the Lions will have another tall order in taking down the Packers. Perhaps they have a chance to squeak by Green Bay, which has struggled as of late. But, I don't think it will be an easy task.

I am keeping my expectations low for key players like Jared Goff, D'Andre Swift, Aidan Hutchinson and more. In fact, I think Detroit's abysmal defense will again be to blame this week, especially in the aftermath of Aubrey Pleasant's dismissal.

It should be close, but I anticipate that the Packers take full advantage of this "get-right" game and will come away with the victory.

Packers 27, Lions 21



John Maakaron

The Packers' season is on the brink of collapse, after losing four straight games. Aaron Rodgers and the offense have struggled to gel, forcing the veteran quarterback to speak out to the media.

For Detroit to have any sort of chance of succeeding, it must take advantage of the Packers' subpar rush defense. I expect the Lions' offense to rush the football and to focus on remaining consistent for all four quarters.

After trading away T.J. Hockenson, the Lions will have a renewed sense of focus on both sides of the football.

Lions 27, Packers 24