Better Fit: DE Chase Young or CB Jeff Okudah?

With the Lions holding the third overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, the selection will be widely debated.

The odds-on-favorite to be drafted at No. 3 is cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.

If the Lions indeed remain at No. 3, many Detroit fans and pundits have also discussed the organization selecting former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown or ex-Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the pick.

There are now realistic scenarios in which Ohio State defensive end Chase Young could fall to Detroit.

Let's take a closer look now at who is the better fit: Young or Okudah.

DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Young is a highly-touted defensive end who would help out Detroit's struggling defensive line.

His passing-rushing skills are viewed as elite, and he now is being talked about as a "generational talent" by some draft analysts.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said at the NFL Combine. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year, I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

As analyst Gary Davenport notes, drafting Chase Young would be the dream scenario for the Lions if a team falls in love with Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert and decides to trade with the Washington Redskins.

Those opposed to drafting Young have expressed that Ex-Patriot Jamie Collins fills that role already and Detroit would have to adjust their scheme moderately if Young is drafted.

With the Lions' dire need in the pass-rushing department, Young and Trey Flowers could be on the field in the "NASCAR-defensive front" look on obvious passing downs.

Not only that, but it would also free up Flowers from so many double teams and likely increase the production of the players around him.

If Patricia wants to continue to play conservatively when rushing the passer, he needs a dynamic pass rusher that can be a true threat to get to the quarterback.

Young checks that box.

CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah wouldn't be the most awe-inspiring pick, but would fill a position of need in Detroit's secondary.

According to BetMGM sportsbook, Okudah is nearly 50 percent likely to e the No. 3 pick.

This past season, the Lions secondary was torched on a consistent basis, allowing a league-worst 284.4 passing yards per game.

Okudah, meanwhile, "allowed just 3.1 yards per target in press coverage" this past season -- over 3.5 yards below the FBS average, according to Pro Football Focus.

Per PFF, he also produced a better coverage grade in his final collegiate season than Jalen Ramsey did in his final season at Florida State in 2015.

If Young is available, he would add an immediate impact to the Lions defense. The ex-Buckeye would provide the much needed presence along the defensive line. The dream scenario would be for the best fit for the Lions defense, Chase Young, to fall to the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft.

