AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Better Fit: DE Chase Young or CB Jeff Okudah?

John Maakaron

With the Lions holding the third overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, the selection will be widely debated.

The odds-on-favorite to be drafted at No. 3 is cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State.

If the Lions indeed remain at No. 3, many Detroit fans and pundits have also discussed the organization selecting former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown or ex-Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the pick.

There are now realistic scenarios in which Ohio State defensive end Chase Young could fall to Detroit.

Let's take a closer look now at who is the better fit: Young or Okudah.

DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Young is a highly-touted defensive end who would help out Detroit's struggling defensive line.

His passing-rushing skills are viewed as elite, and he now is being talked about as a "generational talent" by some draft analysts.

"I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft," Young said at the NFL Combine. "I think I showed it on my tape. Every game, I think I showed it. I definitely think I put my best foot forward this year, I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me."

As analyst Gary Davenport notes, drafting Chase Young would be the dream scenario for the Lions if a team falls in love with Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert and decides to trade with the Washington Redskins.

Those opposed to drafting Young have expressed that Ex-Patriot Jamie Collins fills that role already and Detroit would have to adjust their scheme moderately if Young is drafted. 

With the Lions' dire need in the pass-rushing department, Young and Trey Flowers could be on the field in the "NASCAR-defensive front" look on obvious passing downs.

Not only that, but it would also free up Flowers from so many double teams and likely increase the production of the players around him.

If Patricia wants to continue to play conservatively when rushing the passer, he needs a dynamic pass rusher that can be a true threat to get to the quarterback.

Young checks that box.

CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah wouldn't be the most awe-inspiring pick, but would fill a position of need in Detroit's secondary.

According to BetMGM sportsbook, Okudah is nearly 50 percent likely to e the No. 3 pick.

This past season, the Lions secondary was torched on a consistent basis, allowing a league-worst 284.4 passing yards per game.

Okudah, meanwhile, "allowed just 3.1 yards per target in press coverage" this past season -- over 3.5 yards below the FBS average, according to Pro Football Focus.

Per PFF, he also produced a better coverage grade in his final collegiate season than Jalen Ramsey did in his final season at Florida State in 2015.

If Young is available, he would add an immediate impact to the Lions defense. The ex-Buckeye would provide the much needed presence along the defensive line. The dream scenario would be for the best fit for the Lions defense, Chase Young, to fall to the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Related

 Goals Lions Must Accomplish in 2020 NFL Draft

SI Lions Roundtable: Who Will Be Drafted by Lions in First Round?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Lions Roundtable: Who Will Be Drafted by Lions in First-Round?

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier tackle this week's Detroit Lions news

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Detroit Lions Listed as Possible Landing Spot for RB Leonard Fournette

Read why Detroit Lions could be landing spot for veteran running back Leonard Fournette

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Has GM Bob Quinn Learned from Draft Mistakes?

GM Bob Quinn was asked what he has learned from players who have succeeded and from players that have not during his tenure in Detroit

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

3 Goals Lions Must Accomplish in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Vito Chirco provides three goals that the Detroit Lions must accomplish in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lamorandier: 7-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Lamorandier's has released his annual complete 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

2020 NFL Draft Primer for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his 2020 NFL Draft primer for the Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

GM Bob Quinn on Covid-19: "I’m Nervous For Our Team"

GM Bob Quinn expresses nervousness about team amidst Covid-19 pandemic

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

NFL Analyst: Lions Look to Draft Offense after First Two Rounds

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah says Detroit Lions will look to draft offense after first two rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

by

Anishinabe1$

Bob Quinn Ranked Among Worst General Managers in NFL

NFL.com has ranked 25 of the NFL's general managers. Check out where Bob Quinn ranked in Gregg Rosenthal's power rankings

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Latest SI 7-Round Detroit Lions Mock Draft

Let's explore the Detroit Lions picks in Kevin Hanson's latest NFL mock draft for Sports Illustrated

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain