Booher: Detroit Lions 2022 Mock Draft 5.0

The time for predictions is almost over.

After a long preemptive process, all projections will be thrown out the window when the 2022 NFL Draft commences April 28. Holding the second overall pick, the Detroit Lions will have the opportunity to select just about anyone they want.

How it unfolds remains to be seen, but here’s one final try at predicting the moves general manager Brad Holmes will make on the biggest weekend of the offseason.

ROUND ONE

No. 2 overall -- Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

In this situation, Jacksonville selects Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall selection. This would mean the Lions have their pick of the litter, minus the hometown star.

Johnson played for the Lions in the Senior Bowl, giving head coach Dan Campbell access to him in a week of game preparation. The Florida State product was the best player at the event, and may have done enough to prove himself worthy of such a high selection.

Once the top junior college recruit in the country, Johnson was effective in two years at the Division I level. Arguably the highest riser of the pre-draft process, his rapid ascent ends with Detroit taking him as the key defensive piece of the future.

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 32 overall -- Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Walker, who was a member of the top defense in college football in 2021, is a highly-rated linebacker. Manning the middle with fellow projected first-rounder Nakobe Dean, Walker, the 6-foot-3 former four-star recruit, will be a sure hitter at the next level.

Campbell has made it known that he wants the team’s identity to be on defense, and adding Walker will go a long way toward making that happen. He’s a versatile athlete who can play sideline to sideline and contribute against both the run and the pass.

If the Lions can land the Georgia product, expect him to be an instant contributor.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ROUND TWO

No. 34 overall -- Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

After committing to defense in round one, the Lions elect to add to an emerging receiver group. Watson was another high-upside riser in the pre-draft process, emerging after a standout showing at the scouting combine.

There are struggles with concentration and drops, but the upside with Watson is clear. He’s 6-foot-4, and runs like a deer, making his skill set appetizing to a team focused on development.

Lucky for this wideout, Detroit is committed to growing players. With a former pro in Antwaan Randle El leading the receivers room, growth can be expected quickly with this talented player.

Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

ROUND THREE

No. 66 overall -- Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

Parham began his college career as a tight end, but moved to the offensive line in his second year. He had nearly immediate success at guard, but slid to tackle for the 2020 season. By 2021, he was back at guard.

This versatility is attractive for a team that needs depth at every position. Detroit has established starters at every position, but the guard depth is the most in question. Though a touch undersized, he’s very physical, and could be a contributor early in his career.

No. 97 overall -- Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Though the Lions have T.J. Hockenson entrenched as the starter, they could use a second option at the tight end position. Too often early in the 2021 season, teams were able to key on Hockenson and create problems for Detroit’s passing game.

Otton is a good route runner, who was productive in a scheme that struggled offensively in 2021. Despite missing four games, he still managed to haul in 28 catches and a score.

The pressure won’t be on him to be a star immediately, but Otton can certainly be a welcome addition from the start by making defenses pay for focusing too much on Hockenson.

ROUND FOUR

No picks in this round.

ROUND FIVE

No. 177 overall -- Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas

By focusing the middle rounds on offense, the Lions can spend the late rounds adding talent in the secondary. This starts with Brown, who plays with good twitch and has the necessary instincts to play a role in the run game.

Detroit is young at cornerback, with several contributors at the position having gotten their first pro experience in 2021. The team is still looking to see what it has in players like Ifeatu Melifonwu and former first-rounder Jeff Okudah, so adding depth to the group is important.

ROUND SIX

No. 181 overall -- Isaiah Pola-Mao, S, USC

Staying in the secondary, the Lions add a safety to kick off round six. Pola-Mao has the ability to play both corner and safety, having primarily played the latter in college.

Much like the cornerback position, the Lions are young in the safety department, apart from recently re-signed Tracy Walker III. Pola-Mao’s speed and tackling ability may get him onto the field early, and at the very least, he’ll be a special teams contributor early on.

No. 217 overall -- Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams form a solid duo, but Detroit needs a third option in the backfield. Craig Reynolds served as a nice piece near the end of 2021, but his staying power remains to be seen.

Adding Davis-Price can help to solidify concerns. Detroit spent a late pick on a running back in the 2021 draft (Jermar Jefferson), but Jefferson contributed little in his first season. By adding another member to the backfield, Campbell can create more competition and find the best option.

ROUND SEVEN

No picks in this round