Twitter Reacts: Fans Worried Detroit Lions Will Ruin Aidan Hutchinson
The Detroit Lions selecting Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson would not be universally supported.
Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the talented defensive lineman has faced criticisms regarding his play against elite college programs.
His limited impact against the Georgia Bulldogs contributed to the Wolverines getting thrashed in the College Football semifinals, 34-11.
Hutchinson is also staring at the comparisons that will eventually be made to Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker and Jermaine Johnson.
While Hutchinson may not be the most talented draft prospect, the Lions are hoping that working and learning in a supportive culture would maximize his talents, if he were to be selected with the No. 2 overall pick.
"I have the utmost confidence in our coaching staff," general manger Brad Holmes said at his pre-draft media session. "Like I said, we’re very fortunate and we’re very blessed and to get into position to have a coaching staff that has a passion of developing, and the proof’s in the pudding. It’s proven. They’ve actually done it. So, it gives you a lot of optimism.”
Despite efforts to change the culture, supporters have taken to social media to express their fear Hutchinson is not all that he is cracked up to be, and the combination of his talents and Lions history might end up being a recipe for disaster.
Here is a sample of the reaction online to the news released on Monday that he is now the favorite to land with the Lions.
