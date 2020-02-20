LionMaven
Broncos and Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Darius Slay

John Maakaron

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos "are at the top of the pack" to trade for Lions cornerback Darius Slay.

According to Pauline, "I am told right now the two teams at the top of the pack to land Slay are the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

"The Rams are interesting considering they traded for Jalen Ramsey last year. The Broncos are expected to lose Chris Harris in free agency so Slay would slide right in."

It's no secret Detroit is shopping Slay due to his desire to be among the highest paid cornerbacks in the entire league. 

Slay has garnered support from current and former teammates in his efforts to secure a new long-term contract from Detroit. 

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN on Monday, Detroit has spoken with multiple organizations about a potential trade involving Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.

It is believed that any team that wants Slay's services would have to compensate Detroit fairly and reward Slay with a new long-term contract. 

In 2019, Slay secured two interceptions, 46 tackles and 13 passes defensed.

Slay is set to earn a $10 million base salary in 2020.

He was named an All-Pro in 2017, and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

