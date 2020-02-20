Could Detroit Be the First Seven Seed in the NFC?

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wednesday NFL owners are seeking to expand the playoff field.

Currently, each conference allows six teams to the playoffs, with two teams from each conference securing a bye the opening week of the playoffs.

Under the new playoff system, only the top team in each conference would receive a first-round bye, and each conference would be allotted one more team in the playoffs -- increasing the total number of teams in the playoffs to 14.

Schefter writes, "Now the sides are trying to work through the final issues, including getting the players to sign off on a 17-game regular season. That has yet to be agreed to, and it would not take effect until 2021 at the earliest."

The new playoff structure would mean more opportunities for teams to qualify at a chance to win the Lombardi trophy.

Detroit would be a team that could use some extra help to achieve their goals.

After a disappointing 2019 campaign, it's a win-now mode. Detroit could be that franchise that sneak's into the playoffs next season and plays in the wild-card game as a seventh seed.

The only problem is that Detroit would have to go on the road, in a hostile environment, to secure that elusive playoff victory.

Detroit holds the premier position in this year's draft and will almost certainly retool their defense.

The return of a healthy Matthew Stafford alongside wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the potential for a playoff berth in 2020 just that much closer under the new NFL playoff system.

