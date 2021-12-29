Cade McNamara: Not Our Job to Comment on Other Players

Rumors are circulating Michigan Wolverines cornerback Daxton Hill did not make the trip to Miami to play in the Orange Bowl.

The Michigan Wolverines could be playing in the Orange Bowl without one of their defensive backs.

Rumors have started to circulate online that Wolverines cornerback Daxton Hill did not make the trip to Miami to play in the College Football Playoff.

The University has stayed mum on the topic, including several players who were asked on Wednesday morning about Hill's whereabouts.

Both Cade McNamara and Hassan Haskins were asked by reporters if Hill made the trip to Miami.

"It's not our job to comment on other players, so we'll let Coach Harbaugh answer that question," McNamara replied.

According to a scouting report from SI's NFL Draft Bible, "Hill isn’t afraid to get physical at the point of contact and in his tackling efforts. Tremendous play speed. Shows flashes that he can fly around the field, both in coverage and as a run defender. Can get out of his feet in a hurry with great burst and acceleration. Heavy hitter when he comes downhill. Plays well in man coverage against slot receivers. Can match the physicality, speed and movement skills out of the gate. His athleticism allows him to stay right at the hip of his matchup in press coverage from the start to the finish of every rep. Affects the game as an extra blitzer from the slot position as well. Solid short-area quickness and fluidity to adjust on underneath routes. Such a natural athlete who can twist and turn his hips very easily. Has the versatility to play in any safety role or in the slot."

More information is likely to be revealed in the next 24 hours, as head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to meet with the media on Thursday.

