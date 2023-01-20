CB Cameron Sutton Listed as Free Agent Lions Should Target

Should the Detroit Lions target a cornerback in free agency?

The Detroit Lions are looking to improve upon several defensive metrics heading into the 2023 season.

General manager Brad Holmes acknowledged the defense is still ranked poorly and will be a main goal for the front office to address this offseason.

Despite moving on from position coach Aubrey Pleasant, the defensive backs on the roster struggled with coverage issues.

Last season, the defense earned a 48.8 coverage grade, which ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus recently created a list of defensive free agents each NFL team should target.

For the Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton was named the player that could benefit from playing in Aaron Glenn's defense.

Writer Brad Spielberger explained, "In the secondary, the Lions were nearly devoid of talent, going so far as to move safety Will Harris to cornerback. They need to add reinforcements to the secondary, and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was a defensive backs coach in New Orleans before joining Dan Campbell in Detroit.

"Sutton earned a career-best 72.2 grade as a full-time starter in 2022, allowing just 0.76 yards per coverage snap, good for 11th among cornerbacks with at least 200 coverage snaps on the season. He offers inside/outside versatility as well, though he’s been a starter on the outside the last two seasons."

This season, the 27-year-old defensive back recorded 15 pass breakups, three interceptions and 43 tackles.

According to Spotrac, Sutton could be receiving a free agent contract that is valued at $7.6 million per season.