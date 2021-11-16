Skip to main content
    November 16, 2021
    Dan Campbell Calls Out Pass Protection in Defense of Jared Goff

    The Detroit Lions offensive line could help out quarterback Jared Goff more according to head coach Dan Campbell.
    Calls for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff to be benched have started to increase. 

    On a damp and dreary Sunday afternoon, head coach Dan Campbell wanted to emphasize the run against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    The oblique injury to Goff in the first half likely forced the coaching staff to turn to the run even more in the second half, especially given the success D'Andre Swift, Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson had on the ground. 

    In the first quarter, Detroit's new signal-caller recorded minus-1 yards of passing. 

    In regulation, Goff's statistical numbers continues to be anemic, as he went 11 of 20 for 54 yards prior to the start of the overtime period. 

    "It’s hard to say that he shouldn’t be the guy right now," Campbell told reporters on Monday. "It’s hard to say that, man. Because, ah man, there again, every time we tried to throw it in dropback just about, our protection breaks down. And so, until we can do things right around him."

    Also, pass protection breakdowns have contributed to tight end T.J. Hockenson not being as productive in this offense as he should be. 

    Campbell has acknowledged in recent interviews that plays have been draw up for the third-year tight end, but breakdowns in pass protection have impacted Goff's ability to get the ball to Hockenson.

    With Campbell likely calling plays again this weekend, it will be interesting to note how much the passing attack is modified following a Week 10 tie on the road. 

