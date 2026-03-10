Lions Signing RB Isiah Pacheco

The Detroit Lions have found their next counterpart for running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

After trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans earlier this offseason, the Lions have agreed to a contract with former Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. Terms of the contract were not immediately reported.

Pacheco was originally a seventh-round pick of the Chiefs in 2022. He has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, and totaled 2,537 rushing yards in his career along with 14 rushing touchdowns. Pacheco is also a threat as a receiver, catching 88 passes in his career.

Though he was a big part of the Chiefs' offense, Pacheco became expendable with the team agreeing to a deal with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker early in free agency.

Montgomery had been a Lion for the previous three seasons, but was traded to the Texans in exchange for two draft picks and interior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

Teams were able to begin negotiations with free agents at Noon Monday when the legal tampering period began, and deals that are agreed to during this time can become official when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Detroit’s offense has new leadership this offseason, as Drew Petzing has taken over the coordinator duties after John Morton was replaced.

The Lions invested heavily in their offensive line on the first day of the legal tampering period, adding two potential starters to the group. First, the team agreed to a three-year deal with center Cade Mays worth a reported $25 million, with $14 million guaranteed. Then, the team doubled down on its offensive line with the signing of Larry Borom to a one-year, $2.5 million contract later on Monday.

In those two players, the Lions have Mays set to be the team’s starting center and Borom as a competitor for the team’s vacancy at tackle. These two openings were created by the releases of Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker, two veterans who had been mainstays for the organization.

Decker started 140 games for the team over 10 years, while Glasgow made 110 appearances and 103 starts over seven years across two different stints with the team.

While those losses are significant, the Lions do have plenty of star power returning on offense. Quarterback Jared Goff is back for his sixth season with the team, along with wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta.

All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell is also back in the fold, and could move from right to left tackle after Decker’s departure.