Look: Chris Castellani's Detroit Tigers Recap Video Is Going Viral

The Detroit Tigers have won six consecutive baseball games following the MLB All-Star break.
The Detroit Tigers remain undefeated following a disastrous series against the Minnesota Twins prior to the Major League Baseball All-Star break. 

Fans are excited and are returning to Comerica Park to witness a fun version of their baseball team. 

After six consecutive victories and a growing buzz surrounding the Tigers, even Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, looks forward to the recaps of Chris Castellani. 

According to his bio, "Castellani has been a diehard sports enthusiast since he was just a kid. Apart from living and dying with his beloved Tigers and Michigan Wolverines, he enjoys watching and reviewing films, something he's done on YouTube off and on for over a decade."

His recaps are infectious, and his blogs embody a passionate sports fan who is enjoying the position he earned after spending years creating entertaining content online. 

He was hired by Portnoy and Barstool Sports after pitcher Spencer Turnbull threw a no-hitter and Castellani recorded one of his many memorable recaps. 

'A good thing happened. A good thing happened to the Tigers," Castellani excitedly exclaimed after Turnbull's no-hitter. 

Many good things have happened over the past week, including outsiders tuning in to the team due to the passion of the fanbase, including one of Barstool's best hires. 

