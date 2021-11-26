Concession Stand Brawl at Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

Video has surfaced of a brawl that occurred at AT&T Stadium during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.

The Dallas Cowboys were defeated in overtime by the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-33.

In a penalty filled game, both Cowboys defensive back Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were sent off following a third quarter fight.

"I'm so proud of our team for the way we hung in -- hung in and came back and played, but it's frustrating for everybody, for all of our fans at this particular time, to have a game that had you on pretty unsure footing as to where you were going to be with your fundamentals, i.e., whether those were going to be called or not," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "And they got calls, too, so it's just a little off balance way to play the game."

Unfortunately, as has been the case all season at many stadiums, a fight broke out that occurred in the concessions stand.

According to Audacy, "Fights have become such a frequent occurrence that USBets polled fans to determine which fan bases would be most likely to start a fight -- and the Eagles, Raiders, Steelers, Patriots and Cowboys can be "thankful" that they all made the top five."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER