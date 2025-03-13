D.J. Reed Chose Lions Over Commanders
New Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed had the choice to either come to Motown or join the team that knocked Detroit out of the 2024 NFL playoffs.
During his introductory media session with Detroit reporters, Reed revealed that one of the teams pursuing him prior to his signing with the Lions was the Washington Commanders.
“Yeah, it was out of Detroit and Washington for me. Just with where I wanted to be, and I felt that those two teams were contenders," Reed explained. "Detroit, it’s crazy, because before free agency started early that Monday, I prayed to God and I told him, like, ‘Whatever your will is what I want. I want to go wherever you want me to go.’ And it's crazy, because he literally gave me what my heart desired.
"I wanted to get paid. I wanted to play with dogs, and gratefully, I'm playing with dogs on the defensive side and on the offensive side. So, I'm going to a great team. And yeah, have a shot at that Lombardi (Trophy). So, that was my goal, you know, winning a Super Bowl. Come out, win a Super Bowl. And whatever happens after that, happens after that.”
A draw for Reed going to the Commanders was the opportunity to play with linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was Reed's teammate for two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
"One of the big influences of my career was Bobby Wagner," Reed said. "He's a true professional, and that was one of the reasons why Washington was so intriguing, to play with him. He was just a professional, coming in the building at the same time, getting treatment ... after the games.
"I used to be really sore after the games, and I'm like, ‘How are you guys getting back so quick?’ He would literally, after every game, whether it was home or away, go into the hot tub, cold tub, hopping in the sauna. I'm giving away some of the sauce, but just to give him an extra day to be healthy, because he's always durable, which is very important in this game. So, he was a big influence."
Reed also listed a pair of former Lions, Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, as other big influences in his career.
Contacting Adams gave Reed a sense of relief. The organization and coaching staff were praised, and the veteran defender was reassured that the positive outside perception of the team was real and the opportunity to win a Lombardi Trophy was within reach.
Detroit's roster is comprised of gritty players that are willing to play a physical style of football. Reed is no different.
"I have grit. I'm a tenacious player," Reed said. "I want to dominate and win every rep. I'm a willing tackler, as well as a corner, which you know, most corners don't want to tackle. Most corners want to cover. I like to throw myself out there when I have to, and I also want to cover as well. So, I think I fit well."
Reed does not mind playing outside on either the left or right side. Playing with the Jets helped him grow as a defender, as the AFC East squad played more man coverage. In Seattle, it was more of a zone coverage scheme.
"Just playing more ball, I feel like the more ball you play, the more knowledge you're going to seek," Reed expressed. "I would say Seattle was more of a zone scheme. I would say in New York, we definitely played more man, especially this year. You know, I love playing man. And, the Lions love playing man. So, I think it's a perfect fit."